New Kensington provides few details on industrial park purchase

When it comes to the particulars of their plans to buy the Schreiber Industrial Park, officials in New Kensington remain tight-lipped.

The city's Redevelopment Authority, the group tasked with buying and holding the property, on Tuesday held its first meeting after the early April announcement it would acquire the 66 acres of riverfront property using loans and grants through the state Department of Community and Economic Development's Business in Our Sites program.

Developer Brian Clark, hired by the city to manage the purchase, provided the authority with an open-ended update.

“We continue to make progress with due diligence and moving toward closing,” he told the authority.

When exactly closing will occur, no one will say.

The park, between 16th Street in Arnold and Ninth Street in New Kensington, is under agreement for sale to the city, with a final closing expected soon, according to officials.

The authority's solicitor, John Ward, said previously the sale must occur before June 30 unless all parties involved agree to an extension, but he could not provide a firm date.

“The problem we have is there's very little information we can actually provide until we become the owner,” he said in mid-April. “Our desire, quite frankly, is to close as soon as possible. That's really what we're aiming for, but there's a whole heck of lot of work that has to be done.”

That work, he said, is part of the due diligence phase of the purchase, where the purchaser is responsible for environmental surveys and property line investigations.

The authority also wasn't in a position to say exactly how much it would be paying for the property.

“Anything that I could tell you would be wild speculation,” Clark said. “It's not a done deal until it's done.”

The current owner of the property, David Schreiber — a managing partner of Schreiber Industrial Development Co. — also wouldn't disclose the sale price of the property, although that will become public information when the title to the land is transferred.

What can be said is how much the state is helping out: the city has been granted $4 million through DCED, with another $8 million in loans on top. According to DCED, the park, at one time the home of Alcoa's Pittsburgh Works, will once again become a manufacturing center.

The department said redevelopment should bring about 400 jobs to the city, though officials have bigger dreams than that.

“We look at this as a great opportunity to add to the existing tenant list, to bring companies back to this facility and we look at it as being a tremendous economic development step by the city,” Ward said.

The leases of the current tenants, about a dozen businesses, will remain in place through the city's acquisition, Ward said.

