Tarentum library program to highlight Prospect Cemetery history

The history of Prospect Cemetery will come to life during two upcoming programs at the Community Library of Allegheny Valley's Tarentum branch.

Cindy Homburg, president of the cemetery board, will give a presentation on the Brackenridge cemetery's most notable occupants the evenings of May 15 and 16.

It will highlight more than 30 of the historical figures buried there, reflecting Homburg's new book, which is a self-guided walking tour of Prospect Cemetery.

Homburg has been organizing “ghost tours” of the 155-year-old cemetery in October for several years. The presentations at the library, part of its history department's “Who Knew?” series, are the first of their kind.

It promises to be an interesting evening for those with an interest in the cemetery and its history, but not able to walk around the 13.5 acre cemetery itself.

“It's going to be very interesting,” Homburg said. “I picked out the more prominent people, and the more colorful ones.”

First in the book is Henry Marie Brackenridge, who lived from May 11, 1786 to Jan. 18, 1871. He was the founder of Tarentum, which was incorporated as a borough in 1842. He is buried in “Brackenridge Circle” at the cemetery's entrance.

Among the others are prominent local businessmen, Civil War veterans, doctors, musicians, and others active in Tarentum and Brackenridge, such as the founders of Summit Hose and the Valley Daily newspaper.

“This will be a good insight for people to see what we have here,” Homburg said. “This is a beautiful cemetery.”

Homburg just received copies of her book. She'll be selling them for $5, with proceeds going toward the cemetery.

Copies of the book are available directly from Homburg, who can be reached at 724-612-0076 or by email at lkh816@hotmail.com.

