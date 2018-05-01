Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum library program to highlight Prospect Cemetery history

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
Cindy Homburg, president of the Prospect Cemetery board, at the grave of Tarentum founder Henry Marie Brackenridge on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Cindy Homburg, president of the Prospect Cemetery board, at the grave of Tarentum founder Henry Marie Brackenridge on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
The mausoleum of Jacob G. Vogeley and his family are among the graves highlighted in Cindy Homburg's new book, a self-guided walking tour of Prospect Cemetery in Brackenridge.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
The mausoleum of Jacob G. Vogeley and his family are among the graves highlighted in Cindy Homburg's new book, a self-guided walking tour of Prospect Cemetery in Brackenridge.
An inscription on the back the Rev. George Scott's tombstone (1830-1883) at Prospect Cemetery in Brackenridge reads, 'Dearest Husband: Thou hast left us and our loss we deeply feel, but its God who hath bereft us, he can all our sorrows heal.'
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
An inscription on the back the Rev. George Scott's tombstone (1830-1883) at Prospect Cemetery in Brackenridge reads, 'Dearest Husband: Thou hast left us and our loss we deeply feel, but its God who hath bereft us, he can all our sorrows heal.'
The American flag flutters in the breeze under a warm, cloudless sky at Prospect Cemetery in Brackenridge on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
The American flag flutters in the breeze under a warm, cloudless sky at Prospect Cemetery in Brackenridge on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

The history of Prospect Cemetery will come to life during two upcoming programs at the Community Library of Allegheny Valley's Tarentum branch.

Cindy Homburg, president of the cemetery board, will give a presentation on the Brackenridge cemetery's most notable occupants the evenings of May 15 and 16.

It will highlight more than 30 of the historical figures buried there, reflecting Homburg's new book, which is a self-guided walking tour of Prospect Cemetery.

Homburg has been organizing “ghost tours” of the 155-year-old cemetery in October for several years. The presentations at the library, part of its history department's “Who Knew?” series, are the first of their kind.

It promises to be an interesting evening for those with an interest in the cemetery and its history, but not able to walk around the 13.5 acre cemetery itself.

“It's going to be very interesting,” Homburg said. “I picked out the more prominent people, and the more colorful ones.”

First in the book is Henry Marie Brackenridge, who lived from May 11, 1786 to Jan. 18, 1871. He was the founder of Tarentum, which was incorporated as a borough in 1842. He is buried in “Brackenridge Circle” at the cemetery's entrance.

Among the others are prominent local businessmen, Civil War veterans, doctors, musicians, and others active in Tarentum and Brackenridge, such as the founders of Summit Hose and the Valley Daily newspaper.

“This will be a good insight for people to see what we have here,” Homburg said. “This is a beautiful cemetery.”

Homburg just received copies of her book. She'll be selling them for $5, with proceeds going toward the cemetery.

Copies of the book are available directly from Homburg, who can be reached at 724-612-0076 or by email at lkh816@hotmail.com.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me