100 more Ches-A-Rena skates discovered during dismantling

If you missed your chance to get a pair of the historic Ches-A-Rena roller skates in March then you're in luck.

Another 100 pairs were uncovered as crews dismantled the inside of the former roller rink and the property developer has donated them to the Cheswick Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire company will be selling them for donations on Wednesday in front of the Anytime Fitness gym in the Cheswick Plaza. The sale will coincide with the gym's grand opening celebration.

“We're very thankful that we can partner with the Anytime Fitness and the owner of the shopping center for the betterment of the community,” said fire Chief Rick Franks. “We all try to work together.”

Franks said the limit will be two pairs of skates per person to ensure everyone gets a chance to have a pair if they want them.

“We're going to try to spread it around a little bit,” he said.

