Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

West Deer fire leaves 4 homeless

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 9:57 p.m.
Crews work to extinguish a fire that destoryed a home on McArthur Drive in West Deer Tuesday. May 1, 2018.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Crews work to extinguish a fire that destoryed a home on McArthur Drive in West Deer Tuesday. May 1, 2018.
Crews work to extinguish a fire that destoryed a home on McArthur Drive in West Deer Tuesday. May 1, 2018.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Crews work to extinguish a fire that destoryed a home on McArthur Drive in West Deer Tuesday. May 1, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

A West Deer family made it to safety Tuesday afternoon before a fire destroyed their two story home.

Crews were dispatched to McArthur Drive shortly before 4 p.m. to a report that a kitchen fire was in progress and that smoke was coming from the roof of a home.

By the time crews arrived, the flames had spread to the second floor.

The homeowners were able to escape on their own and were not injured, although five firefighters were evaluated by EMS crews at the scene due to the heat of the fire, West Deer Assistant Chief Anthony Creaturo said.

That fire, under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshall, probably started outside the home, Creaturo said, before engulfing the kitchen and second story.

Creaturo said the house is most likely a complete loss.

The Red Cross of Western PA said on Twitter they are assisting the family of four with temporary lodging.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me