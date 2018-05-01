West Deer fire leaves 4 homeless

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A West Deer family made it to safety Tuesday afternoon before a fire destroyed their two story home.

Crews were dispatched to McArthur Drive shortly before 4 p.m. to a report that a kitchen fire was in progress and that smoke was coming from the roof of a home.

By the time crews arrived, the flames had spread to the second floor.

The homeowners were able to escape on their own and were not injured, although five firefighters were evaluated by EMS crews at the scene due to the heat of the fire, West Deer Assistant Chief Anthony Creaturo said.

That fire, under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshall, probably started outside the home, Creaturo said, before engulfing the kitchen and second story.

Creaturo said the house is most likely a complete loss.

The Red Cross of Western PA said on Twitter they are assisting the family of four with temporary lodging.

