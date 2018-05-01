Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Owners of empty Tarentum buildings would have to pay up under proposed ordinance

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 8:09 p.m.
Tarentum Borough welcome sign.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Tarentum Borough welcome sign.

Updated 5 hours ago

Owning an empty building could soon become an expensive proposition in Tarentum.

Borough Council is considering a proposal from Manager Michael Nestico to charge a significant, escalating annual fee on owners of vacant buildings, who would be required to register with the borough.

It would become another way for the borough to combat blight, and to prevent people from acquiring properties and then doing nothing with them, Nestico said.

While a fee schedule has yet to be developed, as an example Nestico said the first year cost could be $250. After a year, it would double to $500.

It would apply only to properties with buildings. Property owners who live more than 40 miles away from Tarentum would be required to have a local property agent.

Modeled after regulations in another municipality, Nestico said the requirement had the effect of keeping property owners honest — they could no longer avoid occupancy inspections and fees by claiming a property was empty.

But Nestico said the borough has an edge on that front with utility service — electric use is a giveaway of occupancy. Likewise, no electric use is a sign that a building is empty.

Empty buildings are a problem for communities, as they deteriorate and lower the values of neighboring properties, Nestico said. Borough Solicitor David Regoli said they cannot be insured.

“You want people to occupy their properties,” Nestico said.

There would be ways for property owners to avoid paying the fee, if they appealed to council and satisfied certain conditions, Nestico said.

In business areas, vacant storefronts would need to have vinyl facades on their windows so passersby can't see inside.

Councilman Adam Blythe said the borough wants property owners to be accountable and to take care of their properties.

“It's a shame we have to come to stuff like this,” he said.

Council could discuss the proposal at its meeting Thursday, where it could vote to advertise it, the first step toward enactment.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

