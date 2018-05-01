Tarentum to stop cutting grass on property it doesn't own

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum is going to try something new this summer — it's not going to cut the grass on properties the borough doesn't own.

Council agreed with the stance of its new manager, Michael Nestico, who learned about the practice and said it's one he doesn't “love.”

Instead, owners of properties whose grass reaches 6 inches or higher could be cited.

“The borough shouldn't be the community's grass cutting service provider,” he said, acknowledging that the borough could face backlash from the change in practice.

Nestico said he has a list of 35-to-40 properties where the borough's public works employees have been cutting the grass. But most of them, 70 to 75 percent, he said, aren't owned by the borough.

Some are in what Nestico called “secluded” areas, and bordering wooded locations.

Further complicating matters is that the public works department is now short-staffed. Taking the grass cutting duties away would allow the remaining employees to do other work, and postpone the need for the borough to hire more workers, Nestico said.

College students the borough hired as summer help once did the grass cutting, but they're no longer brought on.

“If you own property, you should have to take care of it,” borough Solicitor David Regoli said.

Council President Erika Josefoski said council could discuss the issue further, and vote if necessary, at its meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the borough building.

