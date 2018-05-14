Increase in autistic students at Freeport Area mirrors national trend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eight years ago there were about six students who had some form of Autism at Freeport Area School District.

Now, 20 students — all with a diagnosis that falls along the Autism Spectrum — are receiving help from teachers in a support classroom or in regular classes, said the district's special services coordinator Richard Burns.

According to the Autism Society of Pittsburgh, autism is a “severely incapacitating lifelong developmental disability that typically appears during the first three years of life.

It occurs in approximately one out of every 59 children and is four times more common in boys than girls. Autism Spectrum Disorder has been found throughout the world in families of all racial, ethnic, and social backgrounds. No known factors in the psychological environment of a child have been shown to cause autism.”State Department of Education consultants visit support classroom teachers on a regular basis, Burns said. Help is available for parents, too.

A department spokesman wasn't available for comment.“The biggest focus with Autism Spectrum students is communications. Getting them to communicate,” Burns said.

Some can move on a earn college degrees and find jobs. Others seek a job in the trades or elsewhere.

The district's Autism program relies on the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network to prepare students after their public school days end.

All special needs students may attend classes until age 21 if they need it, Burns said.

Each of the students have individualized education plans while they are in school.

A 2014 state Department of Public Welfare (now Department of Human Services) survey only published in April said an estimated 55,800 people were receiving services in the state.

But the state report acknowledges that count was “a significant undercount” because it only counts people getting state services and the number doesn't include adults.“Adults with autism are likely among the most undercounted in an administrative census since there is a lack of services to support them, or they may be misdiagnosed or undiagnosed,” according to the survey.

The survey is the latest information available, said Colin Day, the DHS press secretary.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education is watching an increase.

“In 2008, approximately 0.8 percent of the school enrollment population identified with autism. It has steadily and incrementally grown over the last ten years. As of 2017-2018, 1.9 percent of the total school enrollment is identified with autism,” said DOE spokeswoman Nicole Reigelman.

“While autism's prevalence in Pennsylvania schools has doubled over ten years, from an overall perspective, the percentage of students with autism is less than 2 percent of the total school enrollment in grades kindergarten to 12,” she said.Burns said Freeport Area only has Autism classes at the elementary level.

But, because some of those students are moving to the middle school, "we will have a program there," he said.