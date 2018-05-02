Star gazing party set for Washington Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For more astronomy information and details about Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh club meetings and observatories, vist: www.3ap.org .

A free star gazer party is scheduled for Saturday, May 26, in Washington Township's Kunkle Park.

The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh party will start at dusk, weather permitting.

Observers will be able to “see craters, fissures and mountains on the moon.” The planet Venus will be visible in the early evening and Jupiter and some of its moons will be visible all evening, an association spokesman said.

“We will see beautiful star clusters in our Milky Way Galaxy. Planetary nebulae, the remnants of exploded stars like our sun may also be visible. Distant galaxies will appear as dim smudges but visible even in the moonlight.”

Kunkle Park is located behind the Washington Township Municipal Building at 285 Pine Run Church Road.

The Association also invites the public to public nights at the Nicholas E. Wagman Observatory, in Deer Lakes Park, West Deer.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.