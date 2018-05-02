Opportunities, reality merge at Highlands Youth Summit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Picking a plan to succeed and staying on the right road in life are crucial to success as long as the plan can be adapted, a speaker at Highlands School District youth summit told students Wednesday.

Taili A. Thompson spoke from experience — cold, hard, confining and humbling — experience that included time in a New Jersey penitentiary.

Thompson, who is Allegheny County's violence prevention coordinator, concluded the summit with thought-provoking choices.

The summit started with resume writing and interviewing skill seminars.

At lunchtime in the gym, union, military, banking, police, PennDOT and other recruiters answered student questions about career options.

"Sheldon Park community leader Sydney Hayden came up with the idea for the summit. We said, 'Why not have it for all kids at the high school?'" said Mike Vogel, chief of Allegheny County Housing Authority Police.In one area, PennDOT communicator Yasmeen Manyisha explained a computer simulation of what drunken driving would look like from behind a steering wheel and the dangers to the driver and everyone else.

Isaiah Hayden, of Tarentum, was one of students who tested the software and got immediate feedback from four of his best friends.

By afternoon, Thompson was delivering a dose of reality, telling his story and answering questions in the auditorium.At 19, he already had abandoned a plan to play in the NBA . He was selling drugs in his Mexican War Street neighborhood in Pittsburgh's North Side.

And he was making money.

Just a few years earlier, he thought his future would focus on the NBA. But an ankle injury and other setbacks pushed him away from his only life plan to join the pros.

His drug seller identity led to other bad decisions, he said.His message to the students: There are two roads in life.

One that involves education and is endless in opportunity. And one that is a dead end.

"Every community has a one-way road, and it's harder, the longer you go down that road, to turn around," he said.

The first road requires a positive identity and an adaptable life plan. Education, Thompson said, is key to that. After his stint in jail, Thompson earned degrees from Community College of Allegheny County and Point Park University.

He has been the county's violence prevention coordinator for 18 months.

"We treat violence as a disease" that can be addressed by change of identity, he said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.