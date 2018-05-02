54th state House candidates on the issues

Here's where candidates in the 54th state House primary stand on the opioid crisis and gun control:

What do you think needs to be done to address the opioid crisis?

Robert Berth (D-West Deer): He supports having more funding for treatment facilities as well as fostering more community outreach programs to support recovering addicts and their families as they go through the recovery process.

Bob Brooks (R-Murrysville): He supports the state supplying Narcan and supporting recovery programs, but believes the majority of the funding for those programs should come from private companies and non-profits. He also supports expanding treatment programs to last longer than 14 days.

Bryan Kline (R-Murrysville): He supports the expansion of drug courts state-wide for recovering addicts who commit crimes. He also supports making sure first responders and emergency professionals are equipped with the proper tools to handle an overdose such as Narcan.

Michael Korns (R-Murrysville): He supports more oversight for the prescribing of opioids as well as more recovery options for addicts. He supports collaboration between local, state and national government entities to help deal with the crisis.

Jonathan McCabe (D-Lower Burrell): He supports more funding for treatment facilities that are understaffed for the amount of people seeking treatment. He believes there should be more oversight for the prescribing of opioids. He also supports the use of medical marijuana as an alternative to treating pain.

Maryalice Newborn (R-Murrysville): She thinks there needs to be more collaboration between law enforcement, human resources departments, medical professionals and legislators. She also wants more follow-up for recovering addicts after they leave treatment.

What is your position on gun control and school safety?

Berth: He does not support arming teachers, but supports more funding going to schools to hire school resource officers. He also supports funding for more support programs to help students who may be having issues in school. He supports requiring a background check for private gun sales.

Brooks: He supports more emergency training for teachers and students. He doesn't support arming teachers but, instead, using armed resource officers. He also supports background checks for gun purchase and limited access for individuals with mental health issues.

Kline: He is a lifetime NRA member. He supports more active shooter and emergency drills in schools to make sure students and teachers know how to react in those situations. He also supports having more school resource officers and is open to arming teachers. He is interested in looking into Ohio's model, which has guns available in schools for trained professionals, but their locations aren't publicly disclosed.

Korns: He is a lifetime NRA member. He believes the focus should be put on mental health instead of guns when it comes to gun control. He supports training and arming teachers, if that's what teachers want, as well as increasing security measures in schools.

McCabe: He supports universal background checks for gun buyers, implementing a waiting period between purchasing a gun and taking it home, closing private sale loop holes and limiting access for people with mental illness and a history of domestic violence. He doesn't support arming teachers, but does support having armed security guards in schools.

Newborn: She thinks there should be more building safety analysis done to make sure no one can get into a school that isn't supposed to. She also wants more communication between parents, teachers and students who may be at risk or suffering. She would be in favor of teachers carrying a gun if they are trained and comfortable with it. She does not support banning any guns.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.