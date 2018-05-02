Apollo man to be tried for allegedly hiding Parks Township murder weapon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When George Leonard Peace appeared for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, he had to walk by the not quite two-year-old boy made an orphan with the gun police say Peace hid from them.

The boy, blissfully unaware of the day's circumstance, was playing on the sidewalk and demanded his grandmother as Peace, shackled and dressed in a prisoner's orange jumpsuit, was escorted by state troopers through a crowd of the boy's relatives and into District Judge James Andring's Leechburg court.

Peace, 46, of Apollo, is charged with a felony count of hindering apprehension and concealing evidence, and a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence in connection with the Nov. 13 murders of Dawayne Klingensmith, 29, and Heather Swiklinski, 22, in their Parks Township home.

Klingensmith's mother, Donna Klingensmith, was present for Peace's court appearance. Klingensmith, surrounded by family members wearing red shirts with her son's picture on them, said that she had no knowledge of Peace before his arrest, but that she was hoping to find more answers to questions that linger following the death of her son.

"I just want to know what happened. I just want to know," she said.

New information was not forthcoming, though, as Peace waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was not called to testify.

Police say they have considered Peace a person of interest in the case since the night the couple was found shot to death in their West Fifth Street home by a relative. Their son was there that night, left alone in his crib a room away from where his parents were killed. Left alone, according to family members, to die.

Police said in the early stages of the investigation that they were probably looking for two shooters and two guns. One of the guns was discovered at the crime scene. The other was missing.

According to Police, Peace told them he was at the victims' house the weekend of the murders.

Police originally regarded Peace as a witness and he was interviewed as such on Nov. 14, they say in court documents.

During further interviews, on Nov. 15 and 16, police say Peace helped fill in the details of what may have happened the night of the murders, even traveling with state troopers to point out places of interest in the investigation.

However, on Dec. 18, Peace told investigators he had been in possession of the firearm used in the murders since the first interview. He told police he was told by one of the suspects in the case to "get rid of it."

Peace told police he wrapped the gun in a shirt and placed it inside a Shop-Vac to hide it.

Later, he told police, he gave the gun away to someone else in exchange for drugs after speaking to troopers on Nov. 16.

Police said the description of the gun matches the type of gun used in the murders.

Peace will appear before an Armstrong County judge for a formal arraignment on an as yet unscheduled date. He is currently housed in the Armstrong County Prison in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.