Valley News Dispatch

'Better Block' event showcases progress of New Kensington's downtown

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, May 5, 2018, 5:24 p.m.

This might be the last year for New Kensington's “Better Block” event.

Not because it's ending, but because it needs a new name, organizer Autumn Walker said.

“We feel like the block's already better,” Walker, owner of Apothecary Soap, said Saturday.

This was the sixth year for Better Block in New Kensington. Walker has been in business at the corner of 9th Street and 5th Avenue for three of them.

A new name hasn't been determined.

“We want to keep moving it forward,” Walker said.

As in past years, Better Block featured food, activities and special displays in otherwise empty storefronts in the area between 4th and 5th avenues and 8th and 10th streets. Some businesses were open and running specials for the occasion and the people it drew to downtown New Kensington.

Since the first Better Block, 18 businesses have moved in, and several buildings have been bought, Walker said.

Phillipene Orr said things are “totally different” now compared to when she opened her business, Salon PO, on 5th Avenue two years ago.

“It's getting better. We've had a lot more people interested in downtown,” she said. “It was really dead when I first moved down.”

Orr, who also owns the Fish King restaurant next door to her salon, said the city needs more things to bring and keep people downtown, including more restaurants.

“We can make it better than what it is now, as long as we keep adding stuff,” she said. “That's a plus for all of us.”

While Better Block was hindered last year by rain and cold, this year it was warm with some sun through the clouds.

Virginia Kapalka, of Arnold, came to see what was going on with her friend, Maryann Roman, of Brackenridge, and Roman's granddaughter, Isabella Loeffler, 9.

“Instead of sitting at home we wanted to do something like walk around,” Isabella said.

Kapalka said that, except for the Panda Chinese restaurant, she doesn't come to downtown New Kensington much.

“Things need to stay open later,” she said.

There are still vacant buildings and empty storefronts. That's what Corey Pistininzi saw when he moved to New Kensington from Downtown Pittsburgh five years ago.

“This street was just absolutely dead,” he said.

Where others saw blight, Pistininzi saw opportunity. He bought a building on 5th Avenue four years ago, and opened Modfinish, a design gallery, just over a year ago.

He said coming to New Kensington was “the best move we've ever made.”

“I've started to feel a vibrance that wasn't there before,” he said.

Pistininzi said New Kensington benefits from its location — of being close to Pittsburgh, while enjoying the tax benefits of not being in Allegheny County.

“To me, there's no question where New Kensington is going,” he said. “A living, breathing space — something it hasn't seen in a while.”

Carrie Moser opened Walt's Deli, named for her grandfather, Walt Moser, at the corner of 9th Street and 4th Avenue in December. She's hoping business will pick up after the long, cold winter.

“It's been rough,” she said. “The weather has really been an issue, especially when you're new. I'm hoping for good things this summer.”

Pat LaRussa has lived in New Kensington's Mount Vernon neighborhood for 31 years. She came down for Better Block, and visited Walt's Deli for the first time Saturday.

“I go past it but I never stop,” she said. “I don't come down through here that often.”

LaRussa, who remembers how vibrant and busy downtown New Kensington used to be, said more stores, like dress and shoe shops, would bring her down more often.

“They're trying really hard. They really are,” she said. “People have to get it out of their head that New Ken isn't safe.”

She figured just being there Saturday was helpful.

“Even if you don't buy anything, just show your presence on the street,” she said. “You have to show your support.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Sporting a painted-on playoff beard and Captain America outfit, 6-year-old Lyle Shearer of Sarver kicks a soccer ball with his dad during the Better Block party program on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Sporting a painted-on playoff beard and Captain America outfit, 6-year-old Lyle Shearer of Sarver kicks a soccer ball with his dad during the Better Block party program on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Kensington.
Lyle Shearer, 6, of Sarver kicks a soccer ball with his dad, Jason Swanson, during the Better Block party on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Lyle Shearer, 6, of Sarver kicks a soccer ball with his dad, Jason Swanson, during the Better Block party on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Kensington.
Kellen Thompson of New Kensington helps his 2-year-old daughter, Evi, get a drink of lemonade with her 4-year-old sister, Micah, during the Better Block party on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Kellen Thompson of New Kensington helps his 2-year-old daughter, Evi, get a drink of lemonade with her 4-year-old sister, Micah, during the Better Block party on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Kensington.
Evi Thompson (left), 2, and her sister, Micah, 4, greet the 'Alley Gator' during the Better Block party on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Evi Thompson (left), 2, and her sister, Micah, 4, greet the 'Alley Gator' during the Better Block party on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Kensington.
Daniel Hamilton of Arnold and his daughters, Danyca, 7, (left) and Daliyah, 6, pick out some books at the Little Free Library during the Better Block party on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Daniel Hamilton of Arnold and his daughters, Danyca, 7, (left) and Daliyah, 6, pick out some books at the Little Free Library during the Better Block party on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Kensington.
Jason Hladney of New Kensington does step aerobics with his daughter Madelyn, 3, while her 22-month-old sister, Julianne, waits her turn with Hladney's wife, Cathy, during the Better Block party on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jason Hladney of New Kensington does step aerobics with his daughter Madelyn, 3, while her 22-month-old sister, Julianne, waits her turn with Hladney's wife, Cathy, during the Better Block party on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Kensington.
Joei McKruit, 7, of New Kensington looks at some of the decorations on a vendor's display table during the Better Block party on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Joei McKruit, 7, of New Kensington looks at some of the decorations on a vendor's display table during the Better Block party on Saturday, May 5, 2018, in New Kensington.
