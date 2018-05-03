National Day of Prayer unites the faithful

The gazebo at Freeport's Riverside Park became a chapel for about an hour Thursday as more than two dozen people sang and lifted their hands together in celebration of the National Day of Prayer, an annual observance where people of all faiths come together to pray for the United States.

"I felt the Lord led me to organize this and bring it together," event coordinator Charlotte McGuire said. "It's a day to honor Him, to really be praying for our nation. With so much discord and everything going on in our nation, it's very important that we really strive for unity, so this is what we're going to be praying about today."

The National Day of Prayer was started in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by President Harry Truman. The law was amended by Congress in 1988, and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on May 5, 1988 — designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer.

McGuire has been to other National Day of Prayer events, but said Thursday's was the first she ever coordinated.

She said she was thrilled with the turnout.

"I'm really hoping that people's lives will be touched by this," she said.

Stephanie Police attended the Freeport event to show support to her church and the community. She said all government leaders — local and national — need prayer, even if people don't agree with them.

"Everybody's so cynical, and I don't think God is very important in people's lives," said Police, 58, of Arnold. "The Christians that are remaining, that care for our country and what's happening to it, we feel this is our best way to start a good conversation."

This year's National Day of Prayer theme was Pray for America — UNITY, based upon the Bible passage Ephesians 4:3, which challenges people to mobilize unified public prayer for America, "making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace."

Attendees seemed invested in the message as they held hands, prayed, and sang along with contemporary Christian songs. They also heard from speakers.

One of the speakers, the Rev. Dan Corfield of Evangel Heights Church in Buffalo Township, said it's important to pray for politicians even if you don't agree with their decisions, and faith isn't based on one's political parties or affiliations.

"I feel government is kind of simple in that it's not the person, it's the office they sit in — that's what we pray for," he said. "I pray for the people, too, but it's really about that office."

"The best example is Billy Graham. He stood alongside every president his whole life. Did he agree with them? No. And when he didn't, he said so. But he was still there for them as a person."

The Freeport service was just one event held in the Alle-Kiski Valley in honor of The National Day of Prayer, including events in Harrison and Vandergrift.

At noon, a modest group of people gathered in front of New Kensington's city hall in observance of the day. They held hands, stood in a circle, and prayed. They also went inside to pray for Mayor Tom Guzzo and acting police Chief Bob Deringer in person. They weren't in, but the group prayed for them anyway.

"The Bible tells us we're admonished to pray for those in authority, pray for those who have authority over us," The Rev. Carmen Butler of Allegheny Valley Church of God in New Kensington said. "We believe in praying for them and lifting them up every day."

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.