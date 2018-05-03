1 injured in hit-and-run crash on Route 28 south near Tarentum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A hit-and-run crash resulted in one vehicle flipped over along southbound Route 28 near Tarentum just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, state police said.

The wreck sent one driver to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison.

The hit and run driver fled southbound.

The wrecked car was removed and rush hour traffic continued to move in both lanes about 10 minutes later, police said.

The crash happened near the Bakerstown Road bridge. State police are looking for a silver, mid-size SUV, probably a Kia and possibly a Sorento model. It was driven by a white man wearing classes.

They were initially looking for a white SUV.

The silver SUV has purple or maroon paint on it, police said.

Any one with information is asked to call state police at 724-543-2011.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.