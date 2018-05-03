Harrison police investigating Saxonburg Road shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Numerous phone calls from residents just after 1 a.m. Thursday sent Harrison police to investigate reports of gunshots along Saxonburg Road.

Police say they found five empty .223-caliber rifle cartridges.

“No one answered at the door of the house that was the apparent target along the 1500 block,” Chief Mike Klein said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Officers didn't see any obvious damage in the early morning darkness but were returning to the neighborhood to investigate, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-224-3355.

