Valley News Dispatch

Springdale Township leaders consider police merger

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 10:21 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Springdale Township commissioners voted Thursday to ask the state Department of Community and Economic Development to study the feasibility of merging police departments with any neighboring municipality.

The move comes just one month after officials said the township wouldn't merge its police department with Cheswick's.

Board Chairman Anthony Rozzano said merging police departments could save the township as much as $100,000 per year. It spends about $330,000 each year on the department, which includes a chief, two full-time and two part-time officers.

Rozzano said they haven't talked to any other municipalities about merging, but officials from Cheswick and Springdale Township met earlier this year to discuss how the two municipalities could have a “working agreement” for police patrol coverage.

Cheswick is having the DCED conduct the same study.

Rozzano said if they could achieve that much in savings, he would like the township to lower taxes.

He couldn't provide a detailed plan of the savings on Thursday, but said the commissioners were working with the chief on a plan.

The township won't have to spend any money on the study.

Commissioner Henrietta James cautioned the board that a similar study was done a few years ago, and the merger never happened because none of the municipalities wanted to merge.

DCED previously said the concept of splitting the cost of services among municipalities is gaining popularity, and there are now more than 35 regional police departments across the state providing service to 125 municipalities.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@triwbeb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

