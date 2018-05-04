Fee for vacant buildings advances in Tarentum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum took the first step toward instituting a fee to property owners for vacant buildings.

Council voted Thursday to advertise the proposed ordinance regarding abandoned residential, industrial and commercial structures.

The borough would mandate that owners register the properties and an undetermined fee will be instituted, escalating with each succeeding year the building remains vacant.

Several residents asked if exceptions would be made.

Borough Manager Michael Nestico said officials would make certain exceptions, such as properties where the owners have died.

“The decision will be at council's discretion by a majority vote,” Nestico said.

John Goral of West Eighth Avenue owns two properties where the original owners are deceased and said he has no intention of renting the homes to anybody.

“I've done more than my share of taking care of those empty lots,” Goral said.

Nestico offered to meet with Goral but told those who attended Thursday's council meeting that vacant buildings diminish the tax base and “puts a tremendous burden on the borough.”

Council on June 7 is expected to take further action on the ordinance.

