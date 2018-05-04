Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Fee for vacant buildings advances in Tarentum

George Guido | Friday, May 4, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Tarentum, Pa.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
Tarentum, Pa.

Updated 4 hours ago

Tarentum took the first step toward instituting a fee to property owners for vacant buildings.

Council voted Thursday to advertise the proposed ordinance regarding abandoned residential, industrial and commercial structures.

The borough would mandate that owners register the properties and an undetermined fee will be instituted, escalating with each succeeding year the building remains vacant.

Several residents asked if exceptions would be made.

Borough Manager Michael Nestico said officials would make certain exceptions, such as properties where the owners have died.

“The decision will be at council's discretion by a majority vote,” Nestico said.

John Goral of West Eighth Avenue owns two properties where the original owners are deceased and said he has no intention of renting the homes to anybody.

“I've done more than my share of taking care of those empty lots,” Goral said.

Nestico offered to meet with Goral but told those who attended Thursday's council meeting that vacant buildings diminish the tax base and “puts a tremendous burden on the borough.”

Council on June 7 is expected to take further action on the ordinance.

George Guido is a freelance writer

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me