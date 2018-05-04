Mural for New Kensington police, Brian Shaw on display at Peoples Library

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: “To Those Who Serve, We Thank You” mural honoring New Ken police and officer Brian Shaw

A mural created to remember slain New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw and honor officers protecting the community is now on display at Peoples Library in New Kensington.

Students and staff from Valley High School crafted the 4-by-8-foot colorful mural using acrylic paints and other mixed media art earlier this year.

Art teacher Ray Sharkins said the mural is made up of 32 square panels, that, when combined together, form a New Kensington Police Department badge.

He said the idea for the mural's design came to him when he was cleaning out his garage.

"I had extra plywood in my garage from doing housework, and it was almost like a 'Magic Eye' painting where there were some stains and some dirt on it from what I was doing, and it almost looked like a police badge," Sharkins said. "The idea just kind of went from there."

The artists used a photograph of New Kensington police officer Joe Locke's badge to create the design, Sharkins said. Locke works in the school.

"The design started with the photograph," he said. "I had transposed it onto the board ... and I re-created the design in detail. It was measured out into equal-sized squares, cut-up into pieces, and then given to students."

"They had free reign to design and decorate however they wanted to with their square, knowing that whatever they create ... would become a piece of a greater whole."

Sweets like ice cream, candies and a cupcake, a hot air balloon and a keyboard, a horse and an eagle, a skeletal hand, a photograph of Shaw and a clipping from a newspaper article with the headline "Remembering a Hero" are interspersed throughout the mural.

Selena Gibson, 18, and Michael Stone, 40, contributed to the art work. Gibson is a senior and Stone is a maintenance worker.

Gibson's design is at the top of the mural. She decorated her panel in Valentine's Day colors.

"I feel like it was a tribute," she said. "I wanted to make it not sad. We loved (Shaw) and we appreciated everything he did."

Stone thought a beach scene would best suit his panel.

"We had to use the lines that were already drawn on the piece to make the officer's badge," he said. "I just kind of looked at it a little bit differently and I kind of turned it into a beach scene. It's just what I saw in the picture."

Peoples Library Director David Hrivnak said the library is honored to have the mural on display. It was previously showcased in the "Arts Alive!" exhibit at Penn State New Kensington and will be at the library through the month of May.

"We've worked with the Valley art students for a number of years; it's always amazing to see their talent on display," Hrivnak said. "Very heartfelt mural on their part. Very sad occasion."

In addition to the mural, visitors can read a description of the project, see a photograph of the artists with their work, and look at the names of the people involved.

"We at Valley High School acknowledge the commitment and dedication of our local police who spend each day on the job protecting us and our loved ones," the mural description reads, in part. "Their efforts and support provide our community with a safer place to live each day."