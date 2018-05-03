Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Suspended Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold back in prison

Joyce Hanz and Joe Napsha | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 9:03 p.m.
Suspended Leechburg police Chief Michael Diebold, accused of soliciting a minor for sex, was back in prison Thursday in Westmoreland County.

Online court documents do not specify any new charges against Diebold or the reason he was arrested.

Diebold, 40, is awaiting trial in Westmoreland County Court on charges of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse after he allegedly solicited a 14-year-old girl for sex via the internet. The “girl” was an agent for the state Attorney General Office's predator task force.

Diebold was suspended from the Leechburg police force after his Jan. 5 arrest. He was released from prison in January on $500,000 bond while awaiting trial.

Diebold's estranged wife says the arrest was likely a “huge misunderstanding.”

Danielle Reinke Diebold said agents detained Diebold Thursday, possibly for an alleged probation violation, when she dropped off the couple's 1-year-old son Kyle for an unsupervised visit.

She says the action may be a misunderstanding because a previous custody arrangement required supervised visitation. Reinke Diebold says the agreement was modified in April and allows unsupervised visits between Diebold and Kyle.

“Mike has been following court orders to the book since January, when the visits with Kyle began, and he has never crossed any boundaries,” Reinke Diebold said. “I thought everything (legally) was taken care of from April 23, and this must be a huge misunderstanding.”

His attorney, Duke George, confirmed that Diebold was detained. George said he was unaware of any new charges filed against his client but expects to learn more Friday morning.

“Things were dying down and quiet and life was getting back to normal, and now this,” Reinke Diebold said.

No one from the prison was available for comment Thursday.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

