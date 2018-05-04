Tarentum exit to close to northbound motorists on Route 28

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com .

Route 28's northbound off-ramp at the Tarentum interchange will be closed this weekend as work continues on a $34 million highway project.

PennDOT said the ramp closure at the Route 366 Tarentum/New Kensington exit will be in place from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The posted detour is as follows:

• Continue past the closed ramp to the Natrona Heights (Exit 15) off-ramp

• Turn left onto Burtner Road

• Turn left onto the ramp for southbound Route 28 toward Pittsburgh

• Follow Route 28 southbound to the Route 366 Tarentum/New Kensington (Exit 14) off-ramp

PennDOT said Route 28 also will be reduced to a single northbound lane between Bailies Run Road and Route 366 from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday

The restrictions are related to a $34 million project along a seven-mile stretch of Route 28 between Bailies Run in East Deer and the Butler County line. Work includes concrete patching, an asphalt overlay, bridge preservation work, drainage and guiderail improvements, installation of a new automatic bridge de-icing system and lighting upgrades. The project is expected to be done in late December.

About 50,000 vehicles a day use Route 28 in the area of the project.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.