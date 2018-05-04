Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Will he or won't he? Vandergrift councilman threatens to resign

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, May 4, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Pete Basile
Pete Basile

Updated 5 hours ago

After serving a little more than four months of a four-year term, Vandergrift Councilman Pete Basile submitted a letter of resignation to the borough earlier this week.

Council will read the letter and decide to accept or not accept his resignation during the regular borough council meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, according to Steve DelleDonne, borough secretary.

But some residents are sounding off on Facebook that they don't want to see Basile resign.

Basile submitted his letter to DelleDonne on May 2.

A retired police officer, Basile, 57, is owner of the Sweetlane Chocolate Shop along Grant Avenue where he has cut hours to make time for borough business.

Basile is a newcomer to council who said he is frustrated trying to bring change to the town.

“It's an old boys' club,” he said of the seven-seat council.

Basile has been on council's recreation committee. He said he is proud of his work helping to prepare the borough's public pool for the season as well as getting the surveillance cameras fixed at Kennedy Park.

Basile's friend and longtime firefighter Jim Dunmire, 54, of Vandergrift, said he is trying to get Basile to rescind his resignation letter.

Dunmire posted Basile's decision on the Facebook page, “You know you are from Vandergrift PA when...,” which has received more than 70 comments as of Friday.

“This guy has changed his life to work for the betterment of the borough,” Dunmire added.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me