Will he or won't he? Vandergrift councilman threatens to resign

After serving a little more than four months of a four-year term, Vandergrift Councilman Pete Basile submitted a letter of resignation to the borough earlier this week.

Council will read the letter and decide to accept or not accept his resignation during the regular borough council meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, according to Steve DelleDonne, borough secretary.

But some residents are sounding off on Facebook that they don't want to see Basile resign.

Basile submitted his letter to DelleDonne on May 2.

A retired police officer, Basile, 57, is owner of the Sweetlane Chocolate Shop along Grant Avenue where he has cut hours to make time for borough business.

Basile is a newcomer to council who said he is frustrated trying to bring change to the town.

“It's an old boys' club,” he said of the seven-seat council.

Basile has been on council's recreation committee. He said he is proud of his work helping to prepare the borough's public pool for the season as well as getting the surveillance cameras fixed at Kennedy Park.

Basile's friend and longtime firefighter Jim Dunmire, 54, of Vandergrift, said he is trying to get Basile to rescind his resignation letter.

Dunmire posted Basile's decision on the Facebook page, “You know you are from Vandergrift PA when...,” which has received more than 70 comments as of Friday.

“This guy has changed his life to work for the betterment of the borough,” Dunmire added.

