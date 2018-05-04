Former Leechburg police chief jailed for allegedly violating bond conditions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Prosecutors said Friday they will seek to have former Leechburg Police Chief Michael Diebold remain in jail until his trial for allegedly attempting to solicit a child for sex.

Deputy Attorney General Chuck Washburn told a Westmoreland County judge that agents believe Diebold violated terms of his $500,000 bond by having unsupervised visits with his young son and access to internet.

“I don't deserve a bond violation for this,” Diebold said during a hearing conducted by video from the county jail.

Agents arrested Diebold, 40, on Thursday after acting on a tip from a “concerned citizen,” Washburn reported in court documents filed Friday. Agents found Diebold's car hidden in a wooded area near his wife's Leechburg home and spotted him alone with the child, Washburn said.

Bond terms set in January by Magisterial District Judge Cheryl Peck-Yackopec barred Diebold from having contact with children.

Defense attorney Duke George argued Diebold, who he said is working towards a reconciliation with his wife, believed he was permitted to visit with the child under terms of a revised protection from abuse order issued last month by a judge in Armstrong County.

“They were getting this thing worked out,” George said, noting Diebold's wife did not want neighbors to suspect a possible reconciliation.

According to court records, Diebold's wife, Danielle, obtained a temporary protection from abuse order against her husband after his arrest.

State agents originally charged Diebold with attempting to solicit sex from a 14-year-old child. Investigators contend Diebold sent images and other messages via the internet seeking a sexual relationship with an agent who posed as a teen girl as part of the sting.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio ordered that Diebold remain in jail at least through Tuesday.

“You were a police officer. You knew what bond conditions were,” Bilik-DeFazio said.

The judge scheduled a hearing at 1:30 p.m. May 8 to consider a permanent revocation of Diebold's pretrial release.

Diebold's trial is tentatively scheduled to begin in October.