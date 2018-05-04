Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison man accused of breaking into garage, threatening to kill cops

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, May 4, 2018, 4:21 p.m.
Dennis John Drane
Dennis John Drane

Updated 3 hours ago

A Harrison man is accused of threatening to kill two police officers responding to a reported burglary.

“One of you are going to die today,” suspect Dennis John Drane, 48, allegedly told the Harrison officers when they found him inside an attached garage at a house along Mack Street in the township's Natrona Heights section.

Drane was attempting to hide behind a metal cabinet in the garage when officers told him to surrender, according to a criminal complaint.

He refused and told police “someone would have to shoot” him, the complaint said.

Police said Drane refused to show his hands and didn't drop an orange-handled box cutter in one of his hands.

The homeowner said he saw Drane kick in a door and enter an attached garage at about 6 a.m., police said.

Inside the garage, Drane allegedly picked up a power saw and started it and pushed a cabinet into a car inside the garage.

Police said they took Drane into custody after a struggle.

He is charged with burglary, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and mischief.

He was taken to Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $20,000 bond. A district judge also ordered him to be evaluated at the Allegheny County Behavioral Management Clinic.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me