Harrison man accused of breaking into garage, threatening to kill cops

A Harrison man is accused of threatening to kill two police officers responding to a reported burglary.

“One of you are going to die today,” suspect Dennis John Drane, 48, allegedly told the Harrison officers when they found him inside an attached garage at a house along Mack Street in the township's Natrona Heights section.

Drane was attempting to hide behind a metal cabinet in the garage when officers told him to surrender, according to a criminal complaint.

He refused and told police “someone would have to shoot” him, the complaint said.

Police said Drane refused to show his hands and didn't drop an orange-handled box cutter in one of his hands.

The homeowner said he saw Drane kick in a door and enter an attached garage at about 6 a.m., police said.

Inside the garage, Drane allegedly picked up a power saw and started it and pushed a cabinet into a car inside the garage.

Police said they took Drane into custody after a struggle.

He is charged with burglary, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and mischief.

He was taken to Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $20,000 bond. A district judge also ordered him to be evaluated at the Allegheny County Behavioral Management Clinic.

