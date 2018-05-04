Motorcyclist injured in hit and run crash in Vandergrift

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vandergrift Police say they are looking for a driver that hit a man on a motorcycle and then fled the scene Wednesday.

Police found the motorcyclist conscious and alert on a sidewalk in front of Solomon's mini market in the 600 block of Hancock Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., according to police Sgt. Anthony DePanicis.

The victim was hit while driving east on Walnut Street when a newer burgundy Ford Focus coming from the opposing direction, tried to make a left onto Hancock and hit the motorcyclist, DePanicis said.

The driver, a white middle-aged woman with blonde and gray hair in a bun, stopped and got out of her car, spoke to the motorcyclist and a witness, then fled the scene, police said.

Police are still looking for the driver and ask the public to call them with any details at 724-568-5507.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.