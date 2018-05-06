Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Brackenridge family bakery shut down by fire

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Tony Csizmadia (top) takes measurements to board up a window above Vibo's Italian Bakery in Brackenridge on Sunday, May 6, 2018. The buildling was damaged by a fire Saturday night, causing the bakery to be closed until repairs are made.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Tony Csizmadia (top) takes measurements to board up a window above Vibo's Italian Bakery in Brackenridge on Sunday, May 6, 2018. The buildling was damaged by a fire Saturday night, causing the bakery to be closed until repairs are made.
The building housing Vibo's Italian Bakery, run by the Lopreiato family on Brackenridge Avenue in Brackenridge, was damaged by fire on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
The building housing Vibo's Italian Bakery, run by the Lopreiato family on Brackenridge Avenue in Brackenridge, was damaged by fire on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

Antonio Lopreiato had to give bad news Sunday morning to customers of his parents' Brackenridge bakery — they were closed.

A fire had broken out late Saturday night above Vibo's Italian Bakery on Brackenridge Avenue, where his parents, Giuseppe and Mary Lopreiato, and his brother, Dino Lopreiato, live.

The fire was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. It was started by a light in a fish tank, Pioneer Hose Chief Rick Jones said.

No one was hurt, and damage was contained to a bedroom, but power was shut off to the building.

Antonio Lopreiato, who lives just down the street from where his parents raised him and his three brothers, said his parents were sleeping when the fire broke out.

He said his brother, Dino, and his girlfriend came home and smelled smoke as they walked upstairs. They woke their parents, both in their early 80s, and called 911.

Most of the damage was from smoke and water, Antonio Lopreiato said.

“Thank God nobody was hurt,” he said. “Everything can be replaced.”

Giuseppe and Mary Lopreiato have been running Vibo's since 1984.

Damage to the bakery was minor, Antonio Lopreiato said.

“We'll be back up and running as soon as possible,” he told a customer who drove up Sunday morning.

Antonio Lopreiato had nothing but praise for the firefighters and others who responded Saturday night.

“The firemen, the first responders, the police — they were fantastic,” Antonio Lopreiato said.

Staff writer Jeff Himler contributed to this report. Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me