Brackenridge family bakery shut down by fire

Antonio Lopreiato had to give bad news Sunday morning to customers of his parents' Brackenridge bakery — they were closed.

A fire had broken out late Saturday night above Vibo's Italian Bakery on Brackenridge Avenue, where his parents, Giuseppe and Mary Lopreiato, and his brother, Dino Lopreiato, live.

The fire was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. It was started by a light in a fish tank, Pioneer Hose Chief Rick Jones said.

No one was hurt, and damage was contained to a bedroom, but power was shut off to the building.

Antonio Lopreiato, who lives just down the street from where his parents raised him and his three brothers, said his parents were sleeping when the fire broke out.

He said his brother, Dino, and his girlfriend came home and smelled smoke as they walked upstairs. They woke their parents, both in their early 80s, and called 911.

Most of the damage was from smoke and water, Antonio Lopreiato said.

“Thank God nobody was hurt,” he said. “Everything can be replaced.”

Giuseppe and Mary Lopreiato have been running Vibo's since 1984.

Damage to the bakery was minor, Antonio Lopreiato said.

“We'll be back up and running as soon as possible,” he told a customer who drove up Sunday morning.

Antonio Lopreiato had nothing but praise for the firefighters and others who responded Saturday night.

“The firemen, the first responders, the police — they were fantastic,” Antonio Lopreiato said.

Staff writer Jeff Himler contributed to this report. Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.