Highlands superintendent says no school closings planned

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlands School District is not closing any schools, but there are difficult decisions to be made as district leaders consider next year's budget, Superintendent Michael Bjalobok said Monday.

He dismissed rumors circulated by parents on social media that there is “a good possibility” the district will close Fawn Primary Center, one of the district's two K-2 schools.

“We're not going to close it,” Bjalobok told the Trib, noting that closing a school requires a lengthy, state-mandated process that includes a public hearing.

Bjalobok said the information likely came from a school board “brainstorming” session on the district's budget that was held in private because it was “directly tied to personnel.”

He faulted an unidentified board member for leaking that information. A message about Highlands closing Fawn and urging people to attend school board meetings was posted to the Fawn Primary Center PTO's Facebook page but later removed.

“That's not meant for public discussion,” Bjalobok said. “There were lots of options flying around. Nothing has been put out there.”

Meetings among school board members to discuss district business must meet the requirements of the state's Sunshine Act.

If there was a quorum and members were deliberating agency business, then a public meeting is required under the law unless the board can claim an exception, said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

“The personnel executive session does not allow broad discussions about policy or personnel generally; it only permits private discussions about specific personnel,” she said. “The fact that a policy or issue might impact personnel does not give rise to a personnel executive session.”

Amber Dawn Matisz of Harrison has a son in first grade at Fawn. She said the information that the school might be closed came from teachers.

Matisz said she first heard about it a couple of weeks ago. The Facebook post appeared Friday, prompting a grim and solemn atmosphere at the school.

“I was absolutely flabbergasted,” Matisz said. “I plan on speaking at the school board meeting next week.”

Matisz said she grew up in the area and attended Heights Elementary. She's not accepting the district's denial.

“Whether it's a rumor or not, it's a concern,” she said. “It's very disturbing that it's even being considered.”

Harrison resident Jamie Powell has two children who attend Fawn Primary. She worries they may end up in classes with too many students if they have to move to another school.

“I think it would really be hurting the kids because we already have about 26 to 28 kids in each classroom,” she said.

She also worries about the burden it would put on the teachers.

Powell said she has few details about the situation but hopes to find out more in the coming weeks.

“I was just confused and outraged,” she said. “I'm definitely going to the (school board) meeting.”

School board President Debbie Beale and Vice President Michael Masarik could not be reached for comment.

The district closed Heights Elementary School, where a Sheetz store now stands, and its administrative center in 2012.

Bjalobok said the district can move students without closing schools to better use staff. About 300 students are at each of the district's primary centers, Fawn and Fairmount. According to data from the state Department of Education, enrollment at each school has hovered between about 260 and 300 since the 2013-14 school year.

“At this point, I don't know if that's a good option,” Bjalobok said.

The school board is expected to receive the district's preliminary 2018-19 budget May 14.

“It's a tough budget year,” Bjalobok said. “Any decision the board would make about anything would have to be after that.”

Among the district's challenges are rising costs for pensions and charter schools, he said, and proposals to limit property taxes, which make up 70 percent of the district's revenue.

Under state law, Highlands could increase property taxes by as much as 3.5 percent. It's not yet known whether there will be a tax increase, Bjalobok said.

“That's a board decision,” he said.

The district's tax rate is 23.8 mills. The 2017-18 budget was about $45 million.

Highlands will have about $6 million in reserves at the end of the current fiscal year, Bjalobok said. Officials are looking at how to structure the district's debt so its reserves aren't wiped out and without putting too much hardship on taxpayers.

Messages left for Highlands Education Association President Bridget Seery and school board member and PTO President Bobbie Neese were not returned.

Brian C. Rittmeyer and Emily Balser are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Rittmeyer at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer. Reach Balser at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.