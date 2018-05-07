Kiski state police office could open in August

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The state police's latest Kiski Valley station could be open in its new location near Bell in three months.

The state will lease a building that will be built at the intersection of Route 981 and Learn Road near Anderson Road.

It's about 1.5 miles from the Bell Township Municipal Building along Route 380. The change won't change patrols or the number of troopers assigned, according to Sgt. Ryan L. Maher, commander of the Kiski Valley station.

“It should be open in about August,” he said. The building will have more space.The current station is along Route 66 in Washington Township. State police have been there for about 30 years.

Troopers will continue to patrol the entire district and help local police, Maher said.Troopers have access to Route 380 for east-west access, Route 819 for north-south access.

RED Mantini LLC of Ford City is the general contractor and owns the land on which the building is being constructed.

The company will lease it to the state.The family-owned company built the “Kittanning” state police station at Wible Road in the West Hills Industrial Park, East Franklin, that opened in September 2015.

A company spokesman wasn't available for comment. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.