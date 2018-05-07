Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Kiski state police office could open in August

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, May 7, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
MaxPixel

Updated 5 hours ago

The state police's latest Kiski Valley station could be open in its new location near Bell in three months.

The state will lease a building that will be built at the intersection of Route 981 and Learn Road near Anderson Road.

It's about 1.5 miles from the Bell Township Municipal Building along Route 380. The change won't change patrols or the number of troopers assigned, according to Sgt. Ryan L. Maher, commander of the Kiski Valley station.

“It should be open in about August,” he said. The building will have more space.The current station is along Route 66 in Washington Township. State police have been there for about 30 years.

Troopers will continue to patrol the entire district and help local police, Maher said.Troopers have access to Route 380 for east-west access, Route 819 for north-south access.

RED Mantini LLC of Ford City is the general contractor and owns the land on which the building is being constructed.

The company will lease it to the state.The family-owned company built the “Kittanning” state police station at Wible Road in the West Hills Industrial Park, East Franklin, that opened in September 2015.

A company spokesman wasn't available for comment. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me