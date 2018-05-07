Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Late spring and rain propel a rise in pollen, allergies

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, May 7, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A late spring and rainy weather propelled an increase of pollen in the air around Western Pennsylvania this week, leaving people with seasonal allergies suffering later than usual.

Dr. Ellen Lu, allergy immunologist with West Penn and Allegheny General hospitals, said she has seen a lot more patients experiencing allergy symptoms recently.

“In general it's not surprising that spring symptoms would be increased this time of year,” she said. “Tree pollen allergies are typically a little bit earlier.”

About 40 percent of the country, including Pittsburgh, is listed as having a medium-to-high pollen count right now, according to Pollen.com, a website with localized pollen reports.

Phillip Bauerle, a Penn State Extension master gardener coordinator for Allegheny County, said blooming usually takes place over a longer period of time instead of all at once. He said much of the pollen right now is coming from blooming trees including many oaks and maples.

“We just haven't had the full spring season,” he said. “We jumped straight into the 70s, 80s and even 90s.”

Bauerle said although seasonal allergies can be pesky, it's important for plants to bloom on time.

“We've gotten too hot, too quickly,” he said. “The abruptness is causing a little bit of dysfunction in terms of plants that rely on specific pollinators are getting out of sync.”

Lu said those suffering from pollen allergies can experience sneezing, itchy nose, itchy eyes, nasal congestion and even respiratory issues such as wheezing. People with already compromised respiratory systems may also experience discomfort during high pollen days.

She said relief can be found in over-the-counter allergy medicines, but many times allergies are unavoidable.

“The main approach with allergy treatments is avoidance of the trigger if it's possible,” Lu said. “Sometimes with pollen that's nearly impossible because we all have to go outside.”

She advises people to keep windows shut so pollen doesn't blow inside, change clothes and shower after being outdoors and keep pets clean.

“After tree pollen season is grass pollen season,” she said. “I wouldn't doubt it if there is going to be some overlap.”

Bauerle said there may not be any relief until the hottest part of the summer in July before the late summer and autumn bloomers start in August and September.

“Generally we see a lot of plants stop producing flowers in July,” he said. “In that time is when lots of plants kind of take a break.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

