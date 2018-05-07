Vandergrift councilman Basile decides to stay

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pete Basile decided to remain a member of Vandergrift council.

Basile, who competed four months of his first term on council, submitted a resignation letter to borough manager Steve DelleDonne last week.

Basile said he was frustrated while trying to facilitate change in the borough.

“It's an old boys' club,” he said of the seven-member council.

However, the issue of his impending resignation never came to the floor at Monday's council meeting.

“He gave me a letter rescinding his previous resignation letter, so I didn't even see any reason to bring it up,” DelleDonne said.

Asked why he changed his mind, Basile replied, “I don't have an answer. I love this town. There's stuff that needs done and I want to see it through.”

Basile, 57, is a former borough police officer who owns the Sweetlane Chocolate Shop along Grant Avenue in the town's business district. He said he has cut his hours at the store to make time for borough business.

The news of Basile's resignation letter caused a flurry of comments on social media, encouraging him to stay on council. Basile took notice.

“I don't want to let them down,” he said.

About 30 residents attended the council meeting but only one addressed the resignation letter.

“ I'd just like to ask you to maybe consider sticking it out,” said 10-year resident Jody Sarno. “Personally, I will respect your decision no matter what it is. I'd be willing to come down to your store to help you and to help make Vandergrift a better place.”

Basile did not mention the resignation issue. The only other reference came after Basile gave the report for the parks and recreation committee, which he chairs.

Councilman Vern Sciullo looked across the room at Basile and said, “It's nice that you reconsidered, Pete.”

After the meeting, council President Kathy Chvala said, “We're glade he's staying on. He's served well in his first four months. We're looking forward to working with him.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer