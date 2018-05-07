Slain New Kensington officer Shaw honored by police groups

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monday was a somber but eventful day for the family of slain New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.

Parents Stefan and Lisa Shaw, along with brother Stefan Shaw, were in Harrisburg to receive a state Fraternal Order of Police commendation in an event that included Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The Shaws also were on hand at New Kensington City Hall, where they were presented a plaque from the American Police Hall of Fame and Museum of Titusville, Fla., from Mayor Tom Guzzo.

Brian Shaw was fatally shot in the line of duty on Nov. 17 after a traffic stop on Leishman Avenue.

Rahmael Sol Holt of Harrison is charged and awaiting trial.

Part of the proclamation read by Guzzo said the hall of fame “dedicates ourselves to his memory for his service.”

Guzzo later told residents that the city will name something in his honor soon.

The mayor also swore in two new police officers who will help bring the force back up toward a full roster after Shaw's death and several retirements.

Joshua Spessard and Joseph Martino II are now full-time members of the police department.

Spessard formerly worked in South Greensburg and Martino in Springdale Township.

Police Chief Robert Deringer said both have had field training with other officers and have been learning procedures such as the department's reporting system.

“These men are two great additions to our police force,” Guzzo said. “Both have already made significant arrests and contributions.”

Deringer said he received a thank you from a lady who had a flat tire near the Tarentum Bridge last week that Martino helped fix.

“That's the type of thing you don't hear often enough,” Deringer said.

Parking meters to be ousted

A staple of New Kensington's downtown streets since before World War II, parking meters and posts will be removed by the city's public works department.

Officials said the meters are old and have been out of calibration for many years.

Initially, the parking meters will be offered for sale on eBay, as they have become popular with collectors. The next move is to sell the meters as scrap to take advantage of high steel prices.

Junior firefighters approved

Council voted 5-0 to allow the volunteer fire company to implement a junior firefighter program.

Chief Edward Saliba Jr. said there are four junior firefighters and five more prospective members.

“This will be a benefit to the youth and our community,” Saliba said. “In the mid-1970s there were 350,000 firefighters in Pennsylvania, now it's down to about 55,000 today while call volumes have increased and costs for apparatus have gone up.”

City officials said the goal is to keep young firefighters active after their high school days and for most to remain in the community as adults.

George Guido is a freelance writer.