Valley News Dispatch

Kindness is elementary, Leechburg seniors advise

Joyce Hanz | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 1:56 a.m.
Leechburg High School senior Alex Majocha talks with fifth grade student Chris Moore about passing along good behavior and caring for people Friday, May 11, 2018, at the David Leech Elementary School in Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Leechburg High School seniors pose for a group photo with a banner promoting the 'Get on Board with Loving Kindness' program on Friday, May 11, 2018 at the David Leech Elementary School in Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Leechburg High School seniors Makenzie Fello helps 5th grade students in Ms. Watson's class write 'thank you' letters on Friday, May 11, 2018 at the David Leech Elementary School in Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Updated 8 hours ago

Kindness matters.

That was the message from Leechburg Area High School seniors Friday as they participated in "Get On Board With Love And Kindness," a new district program.

More than 50 seniors, decked out in kindness and love-themed T-shirts and working in teams, visited 19 elementary classrooms in grades K-5, offering a coloring thank-you card project.

"Get On Board With Love And Kindness" promoter and founder Hank Commodore is a Leechburg resident and has relatives, including his grandson Devonte, a senior, in the district. He advocates for love and kindness at area Pittsburgh events, most recently hosting one for more than 600 kids at Zone 28 in Harmar.

Commodore lost his brother to violence when he was shot and killed more than 22 years ago.

"I want love and kindness over violence," Commodore said.

Commodore, a former New Ken-Arnold administrator and Donielle Owen, founder of The Youth Project Inc., a New Kensington based non-profit, partnered for this event, which was organized by Leechburg administrators.

"If you're not kind then you won't have friends," said fifth-grader Rachel Reinke, who colored a card for her buddy Samantha. "Sometimes I can get a little bossy, and this reminds me to be kind and I am making my friend Samantha a card because she is really pretty and a warm-hearted person."

Teacher program advisor Ashley Mondale stressed the impact a senior student can have on a younger child.

"Mr. Commodore has done other community events, but he felt passionate about bringing his message of spreading love and kindness to Leechburg because he lives in the community," Honors English teacher Ashley Mondale said. "The seniors are role models whether they realize it or not. For the elementary kids, it means a lot that the seniors spend time with them and today is all about pausing and taking a moment to be aware of the love and kindness around us."

Commodore fired up the students with rousing pep talks about love and kindness as he visited various classrooms.

"This program is about kids and parents doing the right thing and doing the right thing — treating people with love and kindness," Commodore said. "This is the first time we have held this at Leechburg and we want to light the fire and pass the torch to other schools and these seniors in Leechburg are stepping up.

Senior Cameron Davies said the event reminded everyone to take a moment and think about kindness.

"We really want to spread love and kindness throughout our school and we want to leave a good impact on Leechburg and be positive and set an example for the elementary students," Davies said.

Joyce Hanz is a contributing writer.

