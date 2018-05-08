Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Suspended Leechburg chief to remain in prison

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
Leechburg police Chief Michael Diebold
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Leechburg police Chief Michael Diebold

Suspended Leechburg police Chief Michael Diebold will remain in the Westmoreland County Prison while he awaits trial on charges that he solicited a juvenile for sex.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on Tuesday ruled Diebold violated terms of his $500,000 bond by having contact with his infant son and accessing the internet.

“It's black and white. Unfortunately, Mr. Diebold, you are held to a standard of someone who knows,” the judge said in rejecting the defense's contention that he misinterpreted conflicting court rulings pertaining to child custody and visitation rights.

Diebold, a 20-year police veteran who worked as chief of police in Leechburg until his arrest in January, will remain in custody until his trial that tentatively is scheduled for October.

State agents charged Diebold with attempting to solicit sex from a 14-year-old. Investigators contend Diebold sent images and other messages via the internet seeking a sexual relationship with an agent who posed as a teen girl as part of the sting.

Diebold, 40, was arrested last week after state agents, acting on a tip, spotted him alone with his baby son at his wife's home in Leechburg. Agents said Diebold hid his car between trees in a wooded area about 10 yards behind his wife's home and out of sight from the road.

He had been free on bail since January. Conditions of the bond set by District Judge Cheryl Peck Yackopec called for Diebold to have no contact with any children and prohibited him from having any internet access.

Vickie Craig, an employee at a Leechburg appliance store owned by Diebold's mother, testified Tuesday that Michael Diebold regularly used computers at the business after his initial release from jail.

Diebold denied he used the internet and said he visited with his son under a court order imposed by a family court judge in Armstrong County. He claimed he did not willingly violate his bond terms.

“I love my son, and I would not jeopardize being able to see him. And I really don't like jail,” Diebold testified.

Diebold's estranged wife, Danielle, told the judge she allowed her husband to babysit their son several days a week after a protection from abuse ruling in Armstrong was amended in April to allow him to have unsupervised visits with the baby.

The judge, after a two-hour hearing, ruled Diebold should have known that a family court order regarding child visitation did not trump bond conditions set by a criminal court judge.

“What is even more concerning to me is his use of the internet. I am shocked by (Craig's) testimony. She will probably lose her job,” the judge said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

