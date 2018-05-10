Repairs on hold for Lower Burrell bridge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Repairs to Lower Burrell's Broadway Avenue bridge will happen later rather than sooner.

City engineer Tony Males and Mayor Richard Callender said no bids came in to tear down and replace the dangerous, deteriorating bridge, which means the city will have to re-advertise the project.

“We got a legal opinion from the solicitor that it does have to be re-advertised one more time,” Males said. “Hopefully, we get some competitive bids this time. If not, then it's the opinion that we can go out and solicit just independent contractor proposals to get the project done.”

A phone message left for Yakopec wasn't immediately returned.

The 70- to 80-year-old bridge is in the city's Kinloch section, close to Volunteer Fire Department No. 1.

It spans a tributary to Pucketa Creek, and was reduced to one lane about a year ago because of a collapsing wall. Males said about a few hundred vehicles use it per day.

A couple people who live near the bridge previously told the Tribune-Review that it has been in bad shape for a while. They were happy the city was trying to get it taken care of.

“I don't care if they shut it down for five years — fix the thing,“ resident Roland Beck told the paper at the beginning of the month. “Get it fixed.”

Both Callender and Males said they were surprised no bids came in for the project, which consists of demolishing the 12-by-23-foot bridge and replacing it with a pre-cast reinforced concrete bridge.

“We've done similar small projects — this is, again, (on the) small end of the bridges — where we've had seven and eight bidders,” Males said.

“It's crazy,” Callender said.

Males couldn't say why the situation was different this time.

“I know that PennDOT is doing a lot of bridge work — they've got a program out that they're aggressively trying to repair the state bridges, so that could be affecting the availability of contractors,” he said. “That's my best guess.”

He said the project would be “relatively small,” and a contractor should have everything completed within 30 to 45 days of the start date. He estimates the project will cost the city around $80,000.

Callender said the city is doing everything on its part to make sure the project gets underway in a timely manner.

“Let's just hope that we get a bid,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.