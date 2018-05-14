New Kensington targets eight buildings for demolition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eight properties will be razed by New Kensington:

New Kensington has moved eight city-owned buildings to the top of its demolition list.

Councilman Doug Aftanas, who oversees the city's public safety department, said council passed a resolution last Monday declaring the properties to be a public nuisance, giving the city the ability to seek bids to bring them down.

“It basically permitted us now to go through with the bid process because the monies are allocated now through the state,“ he said.

The city will use Community Development Block Grant money for the demolitions.

The city's demolition list has 64 blighted properties on it, Aftanas said. The list includes privately-owned and city-owned properties.

He said the eight city-owned properties that were part of the resolution were the ones the city believed needed to be razed first.

“They're mainly on Kenneth, Victoria — there's one on Earl,” Aftanas said. “The other one is the Ninth Street gas station — we've had that on our list for a while now. We're excited about that because that's going to open up a piece of prime property there for ingress into downtown from the Ninth Street Bridge.”

Mayor Tom Guzzo said a property at 1123 Woodmont Ave. — which is in the Westmoreland County repository of properties that remain unsold after annual, judicial and bid-off sales — was added to the demolition list after someone interested in purchasing the property didn't show up to Monday night's council meeting and decided not to buy it.

“We did not consent to sell it, and we actually then put it on the list,” Guzzo said.

He said the city will purchase the property from the repository so that it may tear it down.

City Clerk Dennis Scarpiniti said the city wants to raze the buildings to relieve potential liability on the city.

“People can wander in them. They could get hurt — we really don't want that,” he said. “We'd rather have a lot that potentially we might be able to sell to a neighbor or whatever.”

Aftanas said he is happy that the city is moving forward with the demolitions. He said the goal is to have the properties down by the end of June.

“This has been one of my goals since I took over the department in April 2017, when I was first appointed,” he said. “We're going to continue to move forward. ... We are going to look at every property all through town. We're trying to clean things up.”

Guzzo said the resolution is “part of our whole program to deal with blighted properties.”

“I think it's a really good thing — we need to do this,” he said. “It improves all the neighborhoods.”

Sarah Snider, executive director of the city's Redevelopment Authority, said the authority needs to do some more work with the state before the buildings may be torn down, but she is excited.

“Once we feel we're close enough, then we'll go out to bid, and then depending on how the bids come back, we'll be able to determine how many of those buildings we can get to right away,” she said. “Hopefully, sooner rather than later.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.