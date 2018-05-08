Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

West Deer Dog Shelter plans rabies clinic for May 26

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 11:24 p.m.

Updated 23 hours ago

The West Deer Dog Shelter will hold a rabies clinic this month.

The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. May 26 at the township municipal building, 109 East Union Road.

The cost will be $10 per animal. The shots will be administered by a registered veterinarian on a first come, first served basis.

All animals must be at least three months old and be leashed or caged.

Pet owners can be fined for cats and dogs that haven't been vaccinated for rabies.

For more information call 724-265-2780.

All proceeds will benefit the shelter.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

