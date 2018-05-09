Alle-Kiski Valley schools rank on U.S. News & World Report's 'Best High Schools'
Several Alle-Kiski Valley high schools made the cut or were otherwise recognized as being among the best in Pennsylvania and the country, according to new rankings released by U.S. News and World Report.
To be included in the "Best High Schools" rankings, schools had to receive gold, silver or bronze medal status. Of 20,548 public high schools considered nationwide, 5,948 made the national rankings. That includes 677 Pennsylvania high schools.
Locally, the top high schools are:
• Fox Chapel
• Freeport Area
Schools are graded based on criteria including: performance on math and reading portions of state tests, graduation rates and college or career preparation.
Rankings also consider whether a school's historically underserved students — black, Hispanic and low-income — perform at or better than the state average.
