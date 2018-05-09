Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Medical marijuana clinic to open June 7 in Harrison

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 12:37 p.m.
This is an office building along Freeport Road in Harrison where a medical marijuana assessment clinic is scheduled to open. Thursday, March 1, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
This is an office building along Freeport Road in Harrison where a medical marijuana assessment clinic is scheduled to open. Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

A medical marijuana clinic serving the Alle-Kiski Valley is scheduled to open June 7 on Freeport Road in Harrison.

The opening will mark the sixth statewide location for Compassionate Certification Centers, which also has offices in Pittsburgh and Butler. The Harrison clinic will be at the existing offices of np3 North Pittsburgh Pain Physicians, 2130 Freeport Road.

Dr. Randall Barrett, an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist, will be the lead physician.

“For years, we were left with few treatment options for pain management other than opioids,” he said in a news release Wednesday. “With the opioid epidemic now facing us, medical cannabis could not have come along at a better time.”

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a medical marijuana bill into law in April 2016. Dispensaries opened in February.

Under state law, patients can apply for a state-issued medical marijuana card if a doctor certifies they have one of 21 qualifying medical conditions, including epilepsy, cancer, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

Qualified patients with a doctor's recommendation will receive a Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID card, allowing purchases from an author­ized state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

Dispensaries also are allowed to sell equipment, such as vaping devices for liquid forms, to administer medical marijuana.

Marijuana remains classified federally as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, the same category as heroin, meaning dispensaries cannot be reimbursed by Medicare or Medicaid. Because of the federal classification, the Pennsylvania market operates on a cash basis, without insurance.

More than 36,000 patients are registered for Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program.

Last month, Pennsylvania's health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, approved a state advisory board's recommendation to allow medical marijuana as a treatment for opioid abuse.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me