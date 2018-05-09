Police investigate Manor Township shooting, find 2 bodies in apparent double suicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Manor Township police investigated a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon along Crooked Creek Dam Road and found two bodies in what appears to be a double suicide, officials said.

A call reporting a possible shooting came in about 1:25 p.m.

Officials found two bodies in a car at the Crooked Creek overlook — a man and a woman, both in their late 30s, Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials did not release their names.

“Both individuals died of an apparent suicide,” the coroner's office said in a statement shortly after 9 p.m.

State police and Ford City Ambulance assisted in responding to the call.

The coroner's office and Manor police are investigating.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.