Springdale Scouts make sure veterans are remembered

Adam Sweetland's family has a long history of military service.

That history includes Sweetland, an Army veteran, and stretches back to the Revolutionary War.

The Springdale resident wants to pass on a bit of that heritage to his son Austin, 7, who on Saturday joined dozens of other boys from Cub Scout Den 554 at Deer Creek Cemetery in Harmar to replace the U.S. flags marking veterans' graves before Memorial Day.

"It's important to learn about and to be proud of your heritage," Sweetland said while placing a flag holder in the ground.

Austin darted back and forth, looking for graves that needed a new flag.

"I found one!" Austin yelled each time he found a grave that needed attention.

Sweetland stopped at each marker briefly to explain the service of the deceased veterans, pointing out the era in which they served.

It's the second year that Cub Scouts have made the rounds at Deer Creek, according to Springdale Den 554 Committee Chair Jim Anderson. Getting the boys out to do a little bit of community service is a big part of the program.

"That's exactly what we promise the families," he said. "We guarantee the Scouts will do community service, camping, hiking, biking, swimming and fishing, but our emphasis is on community service."

Anderson, himself a veteran, said it's probably a bit too early for Tiger Cubs such as Austin to really understand the importance of marking a veteran's grave, but it's never too soon to get them out into the community, doing the right sorts of things.

"It's something that needs to be done and it gives us the chance to partner with other organizations in the community," he said.

Anderson's son Bo, 15, is the designated den chief for the more than 50 boys that make up Den 554, and he was pulling a wagon filled with flags and grave markers while making the rounds with the younger kids on Saturday. Bo's grandfather and great-grandfather, both veterans, are buried at Deer Creek.

"For him, this is a chance to learn some leadership and mentor the younger kids and give a little something back," Jim Anderson said.

That desire to give something back, and maybe learn something in the process, is exactly why Adam Sweetland had his son spend Saturday in the cemetery.

"It can really surprise you what gets through to kids," he said. "You can never tell what's going to stick, but hopefully he learns about serving those who served. They do their best for us, it's only right that we do our best for them."

