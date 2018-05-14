Leechburg Area school board eyes 2018-19 tax increase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg Area school board directors are considering a real estate tax increase for the 2018-19 school budget.

They plan to finalize the district's preliminary budget by May 31.

“We have to decide if we will take anything out of our fund balance to pay for the budget,” school board President Neill Brady said.

A tax increase between 1 and 2 percentage points is possible, according to Brady.

But he ruled out a higher increase of 3.4 percent.

Last year, the school board approved a $14.6 million budget with a 3 percent real estate tax increase.

Officials blamed the tax increase on payments to the state teachers retirement fund, increases in health care premiums and salary increases.

If the board doesn't raise taxes for the next school year, the district with its current expenses will be $230,000 in the red, according to district Business Manager Bradley Walker.

Budget highlights

• Fixed costs increased about $279,000 between school year 2017-18 to 2018-19 from $11.2 million to $11.5 million. Costs are going up by $97,000 for the district's contribution to the Pennsylvania State Employees' Retirement System.

Dues, fees and bond interest payments increased by $256,000 and included refinancing a bond for renovation projects to the district's athletic fields and school complex.

• Variable costs increased almost $104,000 from $3.3 million in 2017-18 to $3.4 million in 2018-19. Expenses on the rise include supplies, textbooks and energy with a $126,000 increase and professional services went up $75,000.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.