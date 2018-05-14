Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

South Butler school subsidy at risk from short school year

Madasyn Czebiniak and Emily Balser | Monday, May 14, 2018, 2:00 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Education could potentially withhold up to $60,000 in state funds from the South Butler School District because they failed to give their students the required number of instructional days for the school year.

The state requires students receive 180 instructional days by June 15. Superintendent David Foley said they will only have 179, and the department will see that when the district signs off on the number of school days they had at the end of the year.

“We don't know if that's going to occur,” Foley said. “That's the assumption, and, at that point, we'll look at where to proceed from there.”

Foley said the shortfall in instructions days was caused in part by the district's teachers strike this year and the contract teachers continue to work under.

The last day of school for students originally was to be June 1, but was pushed back to June 15 because of the strike, which began in mid-March and ended at the beginning of April. The teachers ended their strike, despite failure to reach agreement over a contract, because state law says students must complete classes by June 15.

In addition to the days the students actually were in class, the district was counting “Act 80” days worked by teachers but without students in classrooms. The days are used for professional development or training for teachers and can count as instruction days.

Because of the strike, however, Foley said the state education department is refusing to count two of the Act 80 days that teachers already have taken. Losing those days means the students will get credit for one fewer day than required.

“The teachers have already counted those days. They're only required to work 187 total days. When we have to make up those Act 80 days, that would put the teachers beyond the days they need as per their contract,” Foley said.

Foley said the money that potentially could be withheld would be basic education subsidy money.

“We're assuming that's what it would be, per grade level, for the whole entire district,” he said. “Right now, this is our best estimate of what's going to occur. And if we do incur the cost, we'll ask all the proper questions and figure out a way to move forward.”

State Department of Education spokeswoman Nicole Reigelman said no decision has been made yet and likely won't be made until after school is out and the district submits a formal report.

“The department has been in contact with the South Butler County School District regarding this year's work stoppage,” she said. “The district has not been fined at this point.”

However, Reigelman said providing less than the statutorily mandated 180 days of instruction may result in the loss of subsidy.

Foley said, in the future, the district will not be continuing with Act 80 days .

“We're going to count the days when the students are in their seats and getting instruction,” he said. “Regardless of how that option exists for all the school districts in the state, I think locally we've come to realize that it's best to proceed in counting the days that students are in their seats.”

Madasyn Czebiniak and Emily Balser are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Czebiniak at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib. Reach Balser at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

