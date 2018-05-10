PennDOT: Guys Run Road in Harmar could reopen 'very soon'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drivers and residents affected by the Guys Run Road closure in Harmar may see some relief soon.

PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said the road could be open in the next few days, barring any unforeseen weather or delays.

“No date has been (set),” Cowan said. “It could be very soon.”

The road has been closed for nearly a month after a landslide in April that dumped mud, trees and debris onto it.

At least 4,500 vehicles travel Guys Run daily. Drivers have had to use a detour that follows Freeport Road, Route 910, Saxonburg Boulevard, Dorseyville Road, Fox Chapel Road and Guys Run Road.

Cowen said there was no indication Thursday's early morning storms had any effect on the progress.

Crews are still installing additional drainage in an effort to prevent landslides.

Harmar Police Lt. Otto Gaal said officials are happy with the work that has been done and hopes the road will reopen soon.

He said he's never seen a landslide this bad in his nearly 25 years in Harmar.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.