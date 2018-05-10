Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

PennDOT: Guys Run Road in Harmar could reopen 'very soon'

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
A landslide covers a portion of Guys Run Road in Harmar on Monday, April 16, 2018. PennDOT said, as of Monday afternoon, the slide still was moving, preventing crews from beginning cleanup.
Courtesy of Steve Cowan, PennDOT
A landslide covers a portion of Guys Run Road in Harmar on Monday, April 16, 2018. PennDOT said, as of Monday afternoon, the slide still was moving, preventing crews from beginning cleanup.

Updated 19 minutes ago

Drivers and residents affected by the Guys Run Road closure in Harmar may see some relief soon.

PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said the road could be open in the next few days, barring any unforeseen weather or delays.

“No date has been (set),” Cowan said. “It could be very soon.”

The road has been closed for nearly a month after a landslide in April that dumped mud, trees and debris onto it.

At least 4,500 vehicles travel Guys Run daily. Drivers have had to use a detour that follows Freeport Road, Route 910, Saxonburg Boulevard, Dorseyville Road, Fox Chapel Road and Guys Run Road.

Cowen said there was no indication Thursday's early morning storms had any effect on the progress.

Crews are still installing additional drainage in an effort to prevent landslides.

Harmar Police Lt. Otto Gaal said officials are happy with the work that has been done and hopes the road will reopen soon.

He said he's never seen a landslide this bad in his nearly 25 years in Harmar.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me