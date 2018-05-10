Kiski Area school board to consider tax increase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For residents of Parks Township, the millage would rise by 1.42 mills or 3.17 percent. For a home with Armstrong's average assessment of $22,760, the total tax bill would jump to $1,051.

Kiski Area School District residents could see real estate tax increases if a preliminary budget is approved. On a home with the average assessment of $16,492, it would mean an increase of $32.98 and an overall tax bill of $1,489.

Kiski Area School District is considering raising real estate taxes 2.3 percent in its Westmoreland County municipalities and 3.1 percent in Parks Township, its lone Armstrong County community.

Business manager Peggy Gillespie said the preliminary budget shows a nearly $4.7 million deficit. She said things could change somewhat before the board adopts a final budget for the 2018-19 school year.

The administration will submit a preliminary budget next week.

The district is limited by the tax index set by the state regarding what it can seek in the way of a tax increase. For Kiski Area, the state index limits the board to a tax increase of no more than 3.3 percent for 2018-19.

The tax rates differ between the counties because property assessments are calculated differently in each.

“Every year it's a bigger challenge,” board President Tammy Smail said.

Gillespie said a 2-mill tax increase for the district's Westmoreland County taxpayers, which make up 92 percent of the district, would equate to a 2.3 percent increase.

According to Gillespie, one mill of taxes in Westmoreland is equivalent to $219,215 while one mill of taxes in Armstrong is worth about $35,000.

If taxes were increased to that level, it would only raise about $490,000 in revenue for the district. Even if the board were to increase taxes to the full 3.3 percent allowed, 2.5 mills in Westmoreland and 1.67 mills in Armstrong, it still would fall far short of covering the $4.6 million deficit.

In fact, Gillespie said if the current deficit projection were to be funded solely by a tax increase, it would require 18 mills.

She emphasized that there is still plenty of time until the July 1 deadline to approve the budget, and the deficit projection may change. Gillespie said revenues could rise with increased tax collection rates or from other sources such as an oil and gas lease the district is considering. Also, there could be a decrease in projected expenditures.

“It's fluid,” Gillespie said. “We'll revise our projections a dozen times.”

There are no staff cuts on the table but Gillespie said projections already account for a $500,000 savings from the loss of five teaching positions. Those are positions being vacated by retirements that won't be filled heading into the next school year.

With 94 percent of the projected expenditures committed to nondiscretionary items such as debt service and personnel contracts that the district is obligated to meet, she said there is not much wiggle room to make up the difference through budget cuts.

The remaining 6 percent of the budget is used for items that are considered discretionary and could be cut. However, much of that is necessary to the district's operation such as school maintenance and supplies.

Only two years ago, that discretionary portion of the budget was between 10 and 15 percent, Gillespie said.

“There's not enough of our discretionary budget to cut what we need to cut,” she said.

The major increases in the budget include $270,000 for pensions (3.6 percent), $418,000 (1.76 percent) in salaries, $160,000 (4 percent) in fuel and transportation and just over $1 million (17 percent) in increased tuition payments for charter school students.

Gillespie and Superintendent Tim Scott said the district would have to dip into its budget surplus to cover the shortfall. They anticipate using about $1.6 million of it to help cover the deficit, leaving just under $6 million combined in the assigned and unassigned fund balances by the end of next year.

“This may be the last year that we will significantly eat into the fund balance,” Scott said.

Gillespie said that $1.6 million will have to be made up in 2019-20.

“We can fund our 2018-19 budget but we have nowhere to go after that,” she said.

Tom Yerace is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review.