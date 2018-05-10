Man faces up to a century in prison if convicted of raping Arnold child

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Washington, D.C., man faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted on charges he raped a child in Arnold.

Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Calisti filed court documents Thursday indicating will seek mandatory minimum sentences for each of the four counts against Delonte Haynes.

Arnold police arrested the 25-year-old in February after a child claimed that on multiple occasions last October, Haynes showed the juvenile pornography before initiating sexual contact, at times forcibly removing the victim's clothing.

Police charged Haynes with the rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of minors. Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 25 years in prison, Calisti said.

Haynes has been in jail without bond since his arrest. His trial is tentatively scheduled to begin June 4 before Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.