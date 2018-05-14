Spanish exchange student makes lasting friendships in year at Deer Lakes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Exchange student Sergio Gascueña has integrated so well at Deer Lakes High School over the past school year that he feels mixed emotions about going home to Spain next month.

“I feel nervous about going home,” he said. “I feel excited, but I also feel a little bit sad.”

Gascueña, 15, has spent the past year living with high school Spanish teacher Josh Destein at his home in West Deer. He is scheduled to travel to Madrid on June 25.

Gascueña, who is the first exchange student in several years to attend Deer Lakes, said he always wanted to travel to the United States. He has already spent time traveling in Europe.

“You really understand and see different points of view when you travel around the world — it's a great thing to do,” he said.

He said he especially liked having the opportunity to be on the soccer and swim teams at Deer Lakes, which helped him make friends.

“American high schools give you a chance to get involved in so many not only sports, but clubs,” he said. “It's something we don't have in Spain.”

One thing Gascueña wasn't prepared for was the harsh winter Western Pennsylvania experienced this year.

“I knew it was going to be cold, but I didn't expect this at all,” he said.

This is Destein's first time as a host parent and said it has been fun, challenging and rewarding.

“It's a great experience,” he said.

Destein can identify with what Gascueña is going through because he's been in a similar situation. He spent a year in Spain with a host family when he was in college.

“I thought it would be a great idea to bring someone from Spain and share the culture, the language that I teach and have (students) interact with somebody from Spain,” he said.

Destein also gives Deer Lakes students the experience of traveling abroad to Spanish-speaking countries every two years. He plans to take students to Spain in summer 2019.

Deer Lakes High School Vice Principal Ryan Aleski said Gascueña has fit in well.

“I feel like Sergio has grown from ‘there's the foreign exchange student' to ‘there's Sergio,' ” he said. “Students love him.”

English teacher Jennifer Mann said having Gascueña in her class has not only benefitted him, but made her a better teacher.

“I think it's made me more reflective of my own teaching,” she said.

She said his English and writing have improved so much over the school year that he probably could have moved up a level.

“He's very, very intelligent,” she said.

Although their time together is coming to a close, Gascueña and Destein are already making plans to visit.

“He and his family already invited me to Spain this summer and I'm going for eight days,” he said.

“I consider Sergio my little brother, my son, my friend — he's more than just a host son.”

Gascueña agreed.

“This is not only a one-year thing,” Gascueña said.

