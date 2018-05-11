Reality of drugs' deadly grip plays out on tour

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thursday night's anti-drug reality tour in Springdale — a short, stark message presented in lean vignettes — hit close to home.

Before performer Kaylynd Nealer of Springdale presented a jail cell soliloquy about getting high and laughing about her “mother” posting bond, real-life Springdale Township police Officer Chris Nablo spoke from his heart.

“It's happening all over Allegheny County and the Alle-Kiski Valley. Police need help. If you see or hear something, call. You can be anonymous. But call,” he said.

A taped audio performance conveyed an “addict's” story. The jail cell vignette ends with the character laughing about posting bond and getting out to get high again — all moments from a hospital emergency room scene complete with a sobbing mother portrayed by Janet Sosovicka, also of Springdale.

The vignettes ended in another room, with the mother standing in front of a real casket and greeting the audience as they were encouraged to sign a funeral home guest book.

The tour ended with a video and words from two recovering addicts.

Planner John Murray of Springdale said the tour was a product of HOPE (Helping Our Peers Every Day) in the aftermath of five local drug deaths in one month. Alcohol and drugs must both be addressed, he said.

“It's not only about addiction, per se. We seek to help people with depression,” said volunteer Nancy Weaver, also of Springdale.

HOPE volunteer Tammy Myers, now of West Deer, knows about drug loss as only the mother of a deceased child knows.

Her son, Nicholas Llewellyn, was 23 when he died from drugs in a friend's New Kensington apartment.

“He played basketball and graduated from Springdale High School, and we were living in the Springdale area.

“He started to work at Pizza Hut in Cheswick and many people knew him,” she said. “He was in rehab and was clean. He did what he could do.”

Llewellyn died in 2014.

“I joined HOPE when it was formed. If we can keep anyone away from drugs, from the heartache, that's what I want to do,” she said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.