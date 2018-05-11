Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Reality of drugs' deadly grip plays out on tour

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, May 11, 2018, 12:06 a.m.
Volunteer Kaylynd Nealer is led away by Springdale police Officer Chris Nablo in a mock arrest scene during the Reality Tour drug prevention program on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the United Presbyterian Church in Springdale.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Volunteer Kaylynd Nealer is led away by Springdale police Officer Chris Nablo in a mock arrest scene during the Reality Tour drug prevention program on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the United Presbyterian Church in Springdale.
Volunteer Kaylynd Nealer portrays a drug overdose victim in a scene during the Reality Tour drug prevention program on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the United Presbyterian Church in Springdale. The program uses dramatic scenes, instruction, and testimonials to educate both parents and their children with its drug free message.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Volunteer Kaylynd Nealer portrays a drug overdose victim in a scene during the Reality Tour drug prevention program on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the United Presbyterian Church in Springdale. The program uses dramatic scenes, instruction, and testimonials to educate both parents and their children with its drug free message.
Volunteer Kaylynd Nealer speaks out from a mock jail cell in a scene during the Reality Tour drug prevention program on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the United Presbyterian Church in Springdale. The program uses dramatic scenes, instruction and testimonials to educate both parents and their children with its drug free message.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Volunteer Kaylynd Nealer speaks out from a mock jail cell in a scene during the Reality Tour drug prevention program on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the United Presbyterian Church in Springdale. The program uses dramatic scenes, instruction and testimonials to educate both parents and their children with its drug free message.
Volunteer Janet Sosovicka portrays a grieving parent in a mock funeral scene for a drug overdose victim during the Reality Tour drug prevention program on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the United Presbyterian Church in Springdale. The program uses dramatic scenes, instruction, and testimonials to educate both parents and their children with its drug free message.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Volunteer Janet Sosovicka portrays a grieving parent in a mock funeral scene for a drug overdose victim during the Reality Tour drug prevention program on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the United Presbyterian Church in Springdale. The program uses dramatic scenes, instruction, and testimonials to educate both parents and their children with its drug free message.
Volunteer Tammy Myers poses for a portrait during the Reality Tour drug prevention program on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the United Presbyterian Church in Springdale. Myers lost her 23-year-old son Nicholas LLewellyn to a drug overdose in 2014.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Volunteer Tammy Myers poses for a portrait during the Reality Tour drug prevention program on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the United Presbyterian Church in Springdale. Myers lost her 23-year-old son Nicholas LLewellyn to a drug overdose in 2014.

Updated 13 hours ago

Thursday night's anti-drug reality tour in Springdale — a short, stark message presented in lean vignettes — hit close to home.

Before performer Kaylynd Nealer of Springdale presented a jail cell soliloquy about getting high and laughing about her “mother” posting bond, real-life Springdale Township police Officer Chris Nablo spoke from his heart.

“It's happening all over Allegheny County and the Alle-Kiski Valley. Police need help. If you see or hear something, call. You can be anonymous. But call,” he said.

A taped audio performance conveyed an “addict's” story. The jail cell vignette ends with the character laughing about posting bond and getting out to get high again — all moments from a hospital emergency room scene complete with a sobbing mother portrayed by Janet Sosovicka, also of Springdale.

The vignettes ended in another room, with the mother standing in front of a real casket and greeting the audience as they were encouraged to sign a funeral home guest book.

The tour ended with a video and words from two recovering addicts.

Planner John Murray of Springdale said the tour was a product of HOPE (Helping Our Peers Every Day) in the aftermath of five local drug deaths in one month. Alcohol and drugs must both be addressed, he said.

“It's not only about addiction, per se. We seek to help people with depression,” said volunteer Nancy Weaver, also of Springdale.

HOPE volunteer Tammy Myers, now of West Deer, knows about drug loss as only the mother of a deceased child knows.

Her son, Nicholas Llewellyn, was 23 when he died from drugs in a friend's New Kensington apartment.

“He played basketball and graduated from Springdale High School, and we were living in the Springdale area.

“He started to work at Pizza Hut in Cheswick and many people knew him,” she said. “He was in rehab and was clean. He did what he could do.”

Llewellyn died in 2014.

“I joined HOPE when it was formed. If we can keep anyone away from drugs, from the heartache, that's what I want to do,” she said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me