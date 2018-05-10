Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Kiski Township man leads police on 70-mile chase

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 10:21 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A wanted man eluded police for 70 miles through three counties Thursday afternoon during a mostly slow-speed chase that ended when a state trooper pushed his cruiser into the car.

Andrew Libitzer, 31, who last known address was Spring Church section of Kiski Township, is facing a multitude of charges, including felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving while suspended and resisting arrest.

The chase started about 5:30 p.m. after an off-duty Allegheny Township officer spotted Libitzer — who is wanted for arrest in two counties — on Route 356 in the township and called officers, Allegheny Township police Sgt. Dan Uncapher said.Officers tried to stop Libitzer's car at Route 356 near Labelle View Road, but Libitzer drove off. Police followed.

In the next 70 minutes, the chase speeds wavered from 65 mph to less than 20 mph as Libitzer drove around police stop sticks — designed to puncture tires — in five locations in Armstrong and Indiana counties, police said.

“Each time, he drove through residential lawns to get away,” Uncapher said.

Police from four local departments and three state police stations joined the chase or put out stop sticks.

Libitzer is accused of driving into a marked state police vehicle near Elderton during the chase. Police said the trooper wasn't injured.Near Apollo, Libitzer drove onto Route 66 and re-entered Westmoreland County.

He was driving near the Kiski state police barracks when stop sticks damaged the tires on his silver Mazda, but Libitzer still didn't pull over.

A state trooper drove into the side of the Mazda to stop it, police said. The trooper wasn't injured.

Libitzer resisted arrest until he was taken into custody and later to Allegheny Valley Hospital, Harrison, for evaluation.Taking part in the chase and arrest were officers from Washington and Kiski townships, Vandergrift and Apollo and state police stations at Kiski, Kittanning and Indiana.

Uncapher said the chase wound through nine communities.“This was a senseless act. If he stopped he would not have incurred additional charges or risked people,” Uncapher said.

“I want to thank all of the assisting officers. They all did a fine job.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

A suspect led Allegheny Township officers on a car chase Thursday night.
WPXI-TV
A suspect led Allegheny Township officers on a car chase Thursday night.
A suspect led Allegheny Township officers on a car chase Thursday night.
WPXI-TV
A suspect led Allegheny Township officers on a car chase Thursday night.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me