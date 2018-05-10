Kiski Township man leads police on 70-mile chase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A wanted man eluded police for 70 miles through three counties Thursday afternoon during a mostly slow-speed chase that ended when a state trooper pushed his cruiser into the car.

Andrew Libitzer, 31, who last known address was Spring Church section of Kiski Township, is facing a multitude of charges, including felony aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving while suspended and resisting arrest.

The chase started about 5:30 p.m. after an off-duty Allegheny Township officer spotted Libitzer — who is wanted for arrest in two counties — on Route 356 in the township and called officers, Allegheny Township police Sgt. Dan Uncapher said.Officers tried to stop Libitzer's car at Route 356 near Labelle View Road, but Libitzer drove off. Police followed.

In the next 70 minutes, the chase speeds wavered from 65 mph to less than 20 mph as Libitzer drove around police stop sticks — designed to puncture tires — in five locations in Armstrong and Indiana counties, police said.

“Each time, he drove through residential lawns to get away,” Uncapher said.

Police from four local departments and three state police stations joined the chase or put out stop sticks.

Libitzer is accused of driving into a marked state police vehicle near Elderton during the chase. Police said the trooper wasn't injured.Near Apollo, Libitzer drove onto Route 66 and re-entered Westmoreland County.

He was driving near the Kiski state police barracks when stop sticks damaged the tires on his silver Mazda, but Libitzer still didn't pull over.

A state trooper drove into the side of the Mazda to stop it, police said. The trooper wasn't injured.

Libitzer resisted arrest until he was taken into custody and later to Allegheny Valley Hospital, Harrison, for evaluation.Taking part in the chase and arrest were officers from Washington and Kiski townships, Vandergrift and Apollo and state police stations at Kiski, Kittanning and Indiana.

Uncapher said the chase wound through nine communities.“This was a senseless act. If he stopped he would not have incurred additional charges or risked people,” Uncapher said.

“I want to thank all of the assisting officers. They all did a fine job.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.