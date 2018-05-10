Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell police fatally shoot man after domestic dispute

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:18 p.m.
Lower Burrell Police Chief Tim Weitzel speaks with an unidenified Lower Burrell fireman near the intersection of Arizona Street and Florida Drive in Lower Burrell on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
New Kensington police Officer Seth Hosack pets a Doberman Pinscher while talking with animal control Officer J.J. Hoffman near the interseciton of Arizona Street and Florida Drive in Lower Burrell on Thursday, May 10, 2018.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
New Kensington police Officer Seth Hosack pets a Doberman Pinscher while talking with animal control Officer J.J. Hoffman near the interseciton of Arizona Street and Florida Drive in Lower Burrell on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

Lower Burrell police fatally shot a man involved in a domestic disturbance at a residence along Violet Drive in Lower Burrell, police said.

The shooting happened outside the house at 9:33 p.m. Thursday.

Neither the deceased nor the officer were identified.

Westmoreland County Detectives of the District Attorney's office and Coroner's staff were investigating and were not available for comment.

At a midnight press conference, Lower Burrell Police Chief Tim Weitzel said officers on their way to the house were told on police radio that a violent incident had happened. A woman was assaulted by a man in the residence in his 30s and the man wouldn't allow the woman or a young child to leave.

Officers were also told the man was armed with a pistol.

As officers arrived at the house the man "emerged from the house" into front yard.

"One of my officers shot and killed the suspect," Weitzel said.

Officers provided medical aid, called supervisors and county officials were called, he said.

Weitzel said help was provided to the man's family.

Weitzel said he couldn't provide specifics because one of his officers was involved. County detectives are investigating.

A name wasn't available from the coroner's office as of 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Detectives and DA John Peck were still at the house.

Police from multiple departments in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties responded to the shooting. Eyewitnesses said about 25 state and local police cars responded to scene, which is along a one-way street off Arizona Street.

Throngs of people gathered around the police perimeter, which was approximately 100 yards away from the home.

People in the neighborhood say they didn't hear any shots.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

