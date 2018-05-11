Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Restored Brackenridge war memorial, 'The Arch,' to be rededicated May 27

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, May 11, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
A war memorial known as 'The Arch' stands behind an artillery gun in Brackenridge Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Restoration work is complete on the 77-year-old memorial, which was built in 1941 before the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor that brought the United States into World War II. It will be rededicated during Memorial Day services on Sunday, May 27.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
From left, Larry Chifulini, vice president of the Brackenridge Improvement Group; Jim Bradley, with the Sons of the American Legion; and Brackenridge Councilman Dino Lopreiato, improvement group president, on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
In this file photo from December 2016, Sons of the American Legion member Jim Bradley (left) and Larry Chifulini (right) stand beneath the arch of the war memorial at Brackenridge Memorial Park before it was cleaned and restored in 2017.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
With work to restore the arch memorial complete, Larry Chifulini, vice president of the Brackenridge Improvement Group, said they'll next want to work on the honor roll memorial in Brackenridge Memorial Park.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Larry Chifulini had his wedding picture taken there in 1961.

His grandchildren have played around it in Brackenridge Memorial Park. High school students flock to it for prom and graduation photos.

Chifulini thought it would take as long as 10 years to get the money to clean and restore the war memorial standing in the park on the bank of the Allegheny River. But with the support of the community, which stepped up in a big way, it's been done in just two years.

“I'm elated,” said Chifulini, vice president of the non-profit Brackenridge Improvement Group. “This is really a dream come true.”

The 77-year-old memorial, known as “The Arch,” will be re-dedicated during Memorial Day services beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 27.

More than $30,000 has been given to clean and restore the memorial. The project's total cost is about $35,000, and Chifulini said they're just about $3,000 shy of having it all.

Donations were vital, because when they started, “We had zero,” he said.

“The community responded. I was overwhelmed,” he said.

Other groups that have been instrumental in the memorial's refurbishment include the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and the Integrity Lodge, an Italian club.

The borough helped where it could, but didn't have much cash to give, Councilman Dino Lopreiato said, president of the improvement group.

The memorial stands in Brackenridge Memorial Park, which runs along the river between Cherry and Morgan streets. First filled with slag from Allegheny Steel — “as recently as 1936,” according to one borough history book — it was transformed into a park by the Works Progress Administration, according to the Tarentum Times history book.

While some believe it's a World War II memorial, it's not, said Chifulini, an Army veteran. It went up in June 1941 — before the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that brought the United States into World War II.

Its designer was William A. Fischer, the borough's equivalent of a mayor at the time, who modeled it after the insignia of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The plaques on its twin columns proclaim it is dedicated “to all who fought to establish and preserve our nation,” and “to liberty, justice and equality.”

Emblazoned with the message “Lest we forget” across its connecting arch, the memorial itself was in need of remembrance.

The limestone blocks had been blackened by grime and soot. There was water damage. The steps were uneven and falling apart, with crack sealant snacking across its base.

“It looked terrible,” Lopreiato said.

Planning for the work started in 2015. It was sandblasted, re-pointed, and sealed last year. The bronze plaques have been refurbished.

Replacement of the memorial's base, the final phase of its restoration, was recently completed.

The new base includes holes for flags.

“I think that will be a really nice addition,” Lopreiato said.

With the castle memorial finished, Chifulini said the group plans to turn to work on the neighboring honor roll memorial, which features names of veterans of World War I, World War II and the Korean Conflict.

According to a book on Brackenridge's 75th anniversary in 1976, the honor roll memorial was dedicated on May 29, 1965, about four years after efforts for it began. At that time, it had the names of 1,184 veterans.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

