Allegheny Valley plans farewell event for Colfax Upper Elementary

Allegheny Valley School District is planning to give the community one last chance to remember all the years of education provided at Colfax Upper Elementary School before it's closed.

The school is scheduled to be closed at the end of this school year. Students will be moved to Acmetonia Primary School. The district is currently in the middle of a $13 million expansion project at Acmetonia to make room for the Colfax students.

An event featuring an open house, history, memorabilia and student activities will be held May 17 at Colfax.

The event will follow the schedule below:

• Doors open: 5 p.m.

• Colfax Chorus Concert: 5:15 p.m.

• Program with speakers: 6:00 p.m.

• Colfax Drum Line: 6:30 p.m.

The event will include tables with the history of the schools, student activities, a photo booth to give residents a “last photo of Colfax,” and a memory room with a scrap book.

Refreshments will be available in the cafeteria and guests will be able to tour the school.

