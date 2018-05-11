Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Valley plans farewell event for Colfax Upper Elementary

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, May 11, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale.
Jason Bridge | Tribune-Review
Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale.

Updated 4 hours ago

Allegheny Valley School District is planning to give the community one last chance to remember all the years of education provided at Colfax Upper Elementary School before it's closed.

The school is scheduled to be closed at the end of this school year. Students will be moved to Acmetonia Primary School. The district is currently in the middle of a $13 million expansion project at Acmetonia to make room for the Colfax students.

An event featuring an open house, history, memorabilia and student activities will be held May 17 at Colfax.

The event will follow the schedule below:

• Doors open: 5 p.m.

• Colfax Chorus Concert: 5:15 p.m.

• Program with speakers: 6:00 p.m.

• Colfax Drum Line: 6:30 p.m.

The event will include tables with the history of the schools, student activities, a photo booth to give residents a “last photo of Colfax,” and a memory room with a scrap book.

Refreshments will be available in the cafeteria and guests will be able to tour the school.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me